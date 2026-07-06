House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 3 is all about how getting the Iron Throne doesn’t give you victory. Rhaenyra may control King’s Landing now, but she still doesn’t have any money to keep her court running, any respect from the lords who sided with the Greens, or any rapport with the common folk.

But her biggest problem is with her fellow Targaryens. Aegon is on the run with Larys Strong, and Aemond is plotting from Harrenhal. The only Targaryen with a claim to the throne under her control is Daeron, Alicent’s son, who lived at Oldtown with the Hightowers for most of his life. And even this is too good to be true for Rhaenyra. So where’s the real Daeron? The answer may be hiding in plain sight. Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 3 ahead.

The decoy Daeron Targaryen fools Rhaenyra, but where’s the real one? HBO

When Rhaenyra takes Alicent to see Daeron, she’s shocked to realize that Alicent doesn’t recognize her own son. Ormund Hightower pulled one over on Daemon and Rhaenyra by giving them a decoy prisoner, dyeing the hair of an Oldtown lady’s son to match the traditional Targaryen silver.

So where is the actual Daeron? We may have already seen him. In Season 3, Episode 1, we see Ormund Hightower on the march when a message from Aemond orders him to make camp. He’s accompanied by Ser Jon Roxton and a teenage boy, presumably Ormund’s squire, and fans have theorized that this squire may actually be Daeron.

While he may not have the Targaryen hair, his reddish-auburn hair is the same color as Alicent’s. While the silver hair gene is certainly strong, it’s not completely dominant, as Rhaenyra’s children with Ser Harwin Strong show. It’s very possible that Alicent and Viserys had a child with her hair instead of his.

This russet-haired squire may actually be Daeron Targaryen. HBO

But the biggest piece of evidence has nothing to do with the story at all, and instead pertains to the role’s casting. The squire character is played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, an accomplished young actor who played Miles in The Haunting of Bly Manor, provided the voice for Pinocchio in Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio, and is set to play Link in the upcoming Legend of Zelda movie. Given his prolificacy, it seems likely that he’d be playing a meatier role than Ormund’s unnamed squire. He also doesn’t have a House of the Dragon credit on his IMDb page yet, suggesting there’s more to his role than what meets the eye.

Showrunner Ryan Condal told Entertainment Weekly that Daeron — the real Daeron — will play a major role in Season 3, so whoever and wherever this character is, we’ll learn very soon. But don’t be too surprised if he shows up with a mop of red hair and a familiar face.

House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO Max.