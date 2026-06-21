It feels strange to say that House of the Dragon has finally hit its stride, given that its third season is days away from premiering. But it’s kinda true: the Game of Thrones prequel opened with a strong preamble in Season 1, but Season 2 stopped just short of delivering the fire and blood that most expected of the Dance of Dragons. Fans were disappointed by the lack of action and viscera, but showrunner Ryan Condal assured us that Season 3 would make up for that with “copious amounts” of “horrible, brutal, pitiless bloodshed.”

House of the Dragon isn’t only good for the gore, of course — Season 3 might be at its best when it ratchets up the emotional strife between characters — but a little more action never hurt anybody. With Team Black and Team Green headed straight for the Battle of the Gullet, one of the bloodiest in Thrones history, here’s everything you need to know about House of the Dragon Season 3.

The Dance of Dragons turns a corner in Season 3. HBO

What is the House of the Dragon Season 3 release date?

House of the Dragon returns to its primetime Sunday slot this summer. Season 3 premieres this Sunday, June 21, and new episodes will debut weekly on HBO and HBO Max until the finale on August 9.

When is the House of the Dragon Season 3 release time?

Like the seasons that came before, new episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3 will premiere at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT on HBO. Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time.

Is there a trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3?

Yes, there is. Check out the final trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3 — which gives us a good look at all that aforementioned bloodshed — below.

What is the plot of House of the Dragon Season 3?

House of the Dragon Season 3 will pick up immediately after the events of Season 2. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is taking the next step in her quest to claim the throne from her half-brother, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). When we last saw her, she’d gained a major boon that affirmed her right to rule, as Aegon’s mom — and her former best friend — Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) conceded that Rhaenyra was always meant for the Iron Throne. She agrees to assist in deposing Aegon (now gravely injured after the Battle of Rook’s Rest) in exchange for asylum.

Of course, things won’t be that simple for Team Black. While Alicent was visiting Rhaenyra at Dragonstone, Aegon and his advisor, the slippery Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), left King’s Landing, letting Alicent’s second-born son, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), make a play for the throne. And there’s still the little matter of the conflict at sea: Rhaenyra’s navy, captained by the “Sea Snake” Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), is about to face the might of the Triarchy in what Westeros will come to know as the Battle of the Gullet. Season 3 starts strong with this sea battle, and its outcome will either strengthen Rhaenyra’s claim or set her back significantly.

Who is in the cast of House of the Dragon Season 3?

Season 2 introduced a few shake-ups within the established cast. Here’s every character returning for House of the Dragon Season 3.

Team Black: Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Corlys “The Sea Snake” Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell), Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia), Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim), Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), Ulf the White (Tom Bennett), and Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew).

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Corlys “The Sea Snake” Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell), Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia), Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim), Addam of Hull (Clinton Liberty), Ulf the White (Tom Bennett), and Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew). Team Green: Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Aegon Targaryen II (Tom Glynn-Carney), Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban), Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), and Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox).

The new season is also bringing in some new faces. James Norton will play Ormund Hightower, a cousin of Alicent and the commander of a formidable army. Tommy Flanagan joins the series as Ser Roderick Dustin (aka Roddy the Ruin), the leader of a northern army known as the Winter Wolves, and Dan Folger will play Ser Torrhen Manderly, a new member of Rhaenyra’s court.

Ormund Hightower (James Norton) arrives as a new threat to Team Black. HBO

How many episodes will House of the Dragon Season 3 have?

House of the Dragon Season 3 will have eight episodes. That’s the same amount we got in Season 2, but another step down from Season 1, which contained 10 episodes.

Will there be a House of the Dragon Season 4?

Yes, House of the Dragon is getting a fourth season — and it will also be the show’s last. Condal confirmed that writing for Season 4 began in January 2026, hinting at a “go big or go home” approach. “Knowing there’s only one more season left, it feels like we can leave it all out on the field,” the showrunner told the Escape Hatch podcast. “It really feels like we’ve turned a big page here.”

One advantage House of the Dragon has over Game of Thrones is that its ending is set in stone thanks to Martin’s source material. Condal and his team might make a few tweaks, as they’ve been doing since Season 2. But hopefully, at the very least, the series will deliver an ending that doesn’t leave quite so bad a taste as its predecessor.

House of the Dragon streams on HBO Max.