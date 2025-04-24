House Of The Dragon Casting Confirms A More Battle-Focused Season 3

House of the Dragon Season 2 might not have delivered the spectacle everyone had been waiting for, but Season 3 is poised to pay back our expectations with interest. Showrunner Ryan Condal previously teased a season that, in many ways, is “huger” than anything we’ve seen yet. House of the Dragon is getting bigger, bolder, and bloodier, and more spectacle means more characters.

Per Deadline, three new cast members are joining the fray in House of the Dragon Season 3. Tom Cullen joins as Ser Luthor Largent; Joplin Sibtain (who plays the rebel Brasso in Andor) has been cast as Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton, and Barry Sloane (Sandman) will star as Ser Adrian Redfort. These knights are on opposing sides of the Dance of Dragons: Roxton is fiercely Team Green, Redfort is loyal to Team Black, and Largent will ultimately play both sides. How involved they’ll be remains a mystery, but their casting confirms that Season 3 will be much more focused on the battles this time around.

House of the Dragon Season 3 wades into the nitty gritty details of the Dance of Dragons. HBO

These knights play small roles in Fire & Blood, the book that inspired House of the Dragon, but each comes with a reputation. Roxton is especially ruthless: he’s known for his “black temper” and his Valyrian steel blade known as Orphan-Maker, and he’s responsible for a handful of devastating casualties during the Dance of Dragons. With him and his two new co-stars, House of the Dragon could wade into the nitty gritty details of the struggle between Team Green and Team Black.

After two seasons of stops and starts, the Targaryen conflict is finally ramping up. Season 3 will open with the Battle of the Gullet, one of the more gruesome fights in Game of Thrones history, and that will only be the start of what’s sure to be a sprawling season. According to Condal, the story will only get more intense.

“I think the people that were waiting and waiting for all of the horrible, brutal, pitiless bloodshed will be getting it in copious amounts,” Condal told Entertainment Weekly, and this new crop of knights will likely be the ones spearheading the action.