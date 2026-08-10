Who Survived The House of the Dragon Season 3 Finale?

House of the Dragon Season 3 may have messed with the timeline a bit and added some new characters, but it was only going to end one way: in a massive battle with a ton of casualties. And that’s exactly what we got thanks to the Battle of Tumbleton, where Rhaenyra and Daemon sought to quash Ormund Hightower and young Daeron Targaryen for good.

But once all the dust and dragonfire ash settled, who lived to fight another day? You can find the full list of survivors — and casualties — below, so you know what to expect for the fourth and final season.

Warning! Major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8 ahead!

Who Lived

Rhaenyra Targaryen

The “Queen of Bastards” certainly organized a number of murders and witnessed a few more in this episode; she — and her young son Joffrey — are some of the only remaining members of her family. This isn’t a huge surprise. In fact, her true fate was actually spoiled in Game of Thrones, and it won’t come until later.

Daemon Targaryen

Rhaenyra’s uncle/lover/husband was finally given the go-ahead to attack Tumbleton, and he fought valiantly, though he almost lost his life along the way. If it weren’t for Corlys Velaryon informing him of Ulf’s betrayal and evacuating him, he may have fallen to a Hightower sword.

Corlys Velaryon

Even though it seemed like he was touch-and-go for a second there after he was abducted by Ormund Hightower’s men, the Sea Snake lives! Thank goodness, because in the books, he’s described as dying of old age.

Corlys Velaryon survived the Battle of the Gullet at the beginning of the season and the Battle of Tumbleton at the end. HBO

Gwayne Hightower

Gwayne may have pleaded with Daeron to stay inside, but when Silverwing attacks, both rush outside and try to find cover. In the aftermath, we see Gwayne wake up and look for Daeron, so we know he’ll be a figure in Season 4.

Daeron Targaryen

We actually don’t know if Daeron survived the battle, since Gwayne calls out for him but the show cuts away before we see if he finds him alive. But judging from the books, it’s likely he’ll survive for a bit longer, as he doesn’t meet his end until the second battle of Tumbleton. Besides, we’ve yet to see him ride Tessarion.

Aegon Targaryen

Aegon — and Sunfyre — live! This fact is enough to make Rhaenyra absolutely crash out at the beginning of the episode, but he doesn’t get to do that much here, aside from visiting his younger brother and being disappointed at how much Aemond has matured right when he wants to get revenge.

Aemond Targaryen and Alys Rivers

The Harrenhal duo are still in their honeymoon phase, even if she is telling him her sob stories. Now they’re engaged! It would almost be cute if she wasn’t constantly Lady Macbeth-ing him into higher aspirations. Whatever these two are up to, it’s going to unfold in the last season.

Alys Rivers and Aemond Targaryen will continue to match each other’s freak in Season 4. HBO

Alicent Targaryen

Alicent barely appears in this episode; we only see her as she’s walking back from her visit to Harrenhal. Butterflies fly up around her all of a sudden, an omen of the tragedy she’ll learn about when she gets back to King’s Landing, but more on that later.

Ulf The White

Ulf The White burned a lot of things atop Silverwing in this episode, but more than anything, he burned bridges with both sides of the Dance of Dragons. Initially, he was supposed to turn on the Blacks and make a dent into Daemon’s army, but after a bit of that he decided he didn’t like the way Ormund treated him either, so he let loose on Tumbleton as well.

Hugh Hammer

Ulf’s counterpart may not have betrayed his side, but he didn’t go into this battle for the same reasons as everyone else. He had one thing on his mind: his wife, Kat, who wasn’t entirely thrilled to be reunited with him earlier. Unfortunately, he’s disappointed by what he finds yet again.

Who Didn’t

Mysaria

Okay, technically Mysaria doesn’t actually perish, but she’s dead to Rhaenyra, and in this show, that’s basically the same thing. She’s ushered away after Rhaenyra hears of Sunfyre and Aegon still living, something she, as Mistress of Whispers, should have known. But like an employee telling off their bosses after they’re fired, Mysaria tells Helaena not to trust the queen.

High Septon Balman

High Septon Balman tried to keep neutral on this matter for as long as possible, but Rhaenyra could only stand that for so long. With Alyn by her side, she demands that he anoint her the rightful ruler, but he refuses. Emboldened by Daemon’s pep talk about her Old Valyrian blood, she tells Alyn to stab him instead of taking no for an answer.

RIP, Ormund Hightower. You won’t be missed. HBO

Ormund Hightower

Honestly, good riddance. Ormund Hightower went out the same way he spent the majority of his run on House of the Dragon: being a squeamish little guy. He faces off against Roderick Dustin, aka Roddy the Ruin, and does get a good blow in, but as he gags at the blood that covers his face, Silverwing’s dragonfire completely consumes him, and we see his burned body at the end of the episode.

Roddy the Ruin

Roderick Dustin accomplished exactly what he wanted to do this episode: give his life for Queen Rhaenyra. When Ormund Hightower slices off his arm, he looks defeated, but when Silverwing approaches, he almost cheers. It means certain doom for both of them, but that’s exactly what he was planning for.

Kat

One of the most heartbreaking losses of the battle of Tumbleton is the sheer amount of civilian casualties. From the kids in front of the gate to the nameless figures Daemon sees when he regains consciousness, there are plenty of non-nobles who gave their lives for a conflict that doesn’t concern them at all. This is shown through Kat, Hugh’s wife, who just wanted to live a quiet life. She may have been a victim of this battle, but we still knew her name.

Helaena Targaryen

Just in case that’s not enough heartbreak for one finale, Helaena Targaryen chooses this moment to fulfill the prophecy she stitched in her long embroidery by jumping out of the window, like Tommen Baratheon would do more than a century later. It’s this moment that sparks all the butterflies around Alicent. She doesn’t know it yet, but she’s lost the only child she still had with her at King’s Landing — and an unborn grandchild.

House of the Dragon Season 3 is now streaming on HBO Max.