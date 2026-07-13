What The Reveal Of The Real Daeron Targaryen Means For House of the Dragon Season 3

The main battles of House of the Dragon may be fought in the skies, but the day-to-day combat is all on the streets — controlling the image of the throne, the loyalties of minor houses, and the normal functions of the court. In Season 3 Episode 4, Rhaenyra finally seems to get a hang of this whole “being queen” thing, but a new threat looms over in Tumbleton, one controlled by a good old-fashioned evil villain.

So now that we’re already halfway through House of the Dragon Season 3, here’s where every character stands.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 4.

1. Daeron Targaryen

The fan theories were right: that auburn-haired teen who looks a lot like Miles from The Haunting of Bly Manor is, in fact, the real Daeron Targaryen. He may seem quiet at this point, but he’s honestly the most well-positioned character in Westeros right now: he has a dragon still up his sleeve, the Blacks don’t know what he looks like, and he has a legitimate claim to the throne as a son of King Viserys. But with religious fanatic, quick-tempered, incense-burning Ormund Hightower pushing for him, will things actually work out?

2. Rhaenyra Targaryen

Rhaenyra may have survived an iffy transition of power, and it seems like she’s finally in a groove. The sack of Tumbleton may have come as a shock, but at the very least, she has some money and some insider knowledge of Ormund’s weird deal. But with everything going on outside the city walls, she’s starting to ignore what’s going on in the streets, including some unsavory graffiti and the disgruntled Ulf the White.

3. Daemon Targaryen

Daemon actually plays the devoted husband and father in this episode, first heading off to the Vale to plead for more money, then stumbling on Sheepstealer’s rider, his daughter Rhaena. Rhaena asks him to deceive Rhaenyra for her, and he actually complies, though Mysaria may be suspicious. After majorly dropping the ball last week with the fake Daeron, he’s definitely on his way out of the doghouse now.

Ormund Hightower reacts normally to a raven. HBO

4. Ormund Hightower

It’s about time House of the Dragon have a purely evil guy again, and Ormund is certainly rising to the occasion. He’s way too intense about the church, is a little eugenics-y, and has the emotional calibration skills of a toddler without a nap. With Daeron under his care, he’s certainly got a strategic advantage over Rhaenyra, but he’s really not setting himself up for success when it comes to diplomacy.

5. Corlys Velaryon

The Sea Snake got himself into hot water last week for trying to call out Rhaenyra’s hypocrisy when it came to illegitimate children, so he decides to go back to what he does best and pursue the remaining Triarchy pirates. Rhaenyra sees this as abandonment, but Alyn rightly points out that a fight is what he needs. Men will literally fight a bunch of pirates instead of go to therapy.

6. Ser Torrhen Manderley

Ser Torrhen is certainly making the most of a new regime. Last episode, he was trying to play off Rhaenyra’s rat banquet as a prank, and now he’s Master of Coin, in charge of the realm’s (struggling) economy. Considering how Dan Fogler was so quickly added to the main credits of the show, it seems like he’ll become a common face at the Small Council table.

7. Criston Cole and Gwayne Hightower

Last season, Daemon was haunted by the weirdness at Harrenhal, and this season, a host of other characters are taking their turn. Criston Cole and Gwayne Hightower are the latest to meet the mysterious Alys Rivers, and she’s the one who tells them that Rhaenyra is on the Iron Throne and Aemond has fled. It’s quite the damper on their spirits, but at least they have each other.

The Dragonseeds are starting to realize that life in the palace isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. HBO

8. Ulf the White and Hugh Hammer

Speaking of characters fresh from Harrenhal, Ulf and Hugh find out that life at King’s Landing isn’t much better. Hugh knows that his wife is under Hightower control at Tumbleton — and we see just how bad that is for her — and worse, Ulf can’t go see his drinking buddies anymore. They’re Dragonseeds, and that makes them invaluable to the Queen and, therefore, only glorified prisoners who get to fly dragons every now and then.

9. Rhaena Targaryen

Poor Rhaena just wanted to help her sister, and now she’s exiled to the Vale, trying her best to hide from everyone with her dragon Sheepstealer. Her reunion with her father is heartbreaking to watch, because she knows just how doomed she is in her father’s eyes. She may be the most wanted dragonrider in the land, but hopefully she can redeem herself somehow.

10. Aegon Targaryen and Larys Strong

It’s tough to go from ruling the Seven Kingdoms to cleaning out a latrine, but it’s exactly the kind of activity Aegon needs to humble him. His brief stint as a peasant has him eating humble pie, and just as it’s satisfying to see him complain, it’s hard not to feel bad for him. He’s quite literally better off when Rhaenyra spreads the rumor of his passing, but he’s still trying to cling to the little dignity he has.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 4 is now streaming on HBO Max.