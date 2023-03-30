House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter — Here's Why That's a Good Thing

As HBO gears up to start production on the explosive next chapter in House of the Dragon’s battle for the Iron Throne, the company also released the surprising episode count for Season 2.

Deadline reports that Season 2 of House of the Dragon will only have eight episodes, compared to the first season’s 10. But the disappointing news that fans will have to wait such a long time for fewer episodes is complemented by good news: Season 3 is all but confirmed.

The first of dozens of planned Game of Thrones spin-offs, House of the Dragon had the unenviable task of reviving Westeros’ cultural relevance after the catastrophe of Season 8 threatened to taint the series’ impact forever. There was a lot riding on the success of that first season, and although it wasn’t perfect, it earned more than enough of a viewership champion for HBO to move forward confidently with planned spin-offs such as the Jon Snow show and Dunk and Egg.

The first season of the series laid the groundwork for the historic Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. We’re introduced to Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the firstborn daughter of King Viserys I (Paddy Constantine), whose rightful claim to the throne is challenged by the sons of her childhood best friend Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), now the second wife of Rhaenyra’s father. Despite taking place 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the narrative conflict of House of the Dragon turned out to be too enticing for audiences to ignore, as the Season 1 finale garnered an astounding 9.3 million viewers across all platforms (the most for an HBO finale since the end of the original series).

Here there be dragons, for fewer episodes than last season. HBO

So immense was the success of House of the Dragon that the second season renewal was announced literally a few days after the premiere of the first episode. However, what was curiously lacking from that renewal announcement was an episode count for the second season, which we now finally have. Now that we have the news that Season 2 will be eight episodes, fans can breathe easy — or maybe be wary, considering the fact that both the contentious Seasons 7 and 8 of Game of Thrones were also shortened from their traditional 10 episodes.

The difference here though is that the shortened length is the direct result of showrunner Ryan Condal and author/executive producer George R.R. Martin trying to construct the most satisfying narrative pace for the story they’re telling, with HBO now considering a green light for Season 3. From the beginning, Condal and Martin have maintained that three or four seasons would be an appropriate length for the Dance of Dragons storyline, and if Season 2 is being shortened to secure a greenlight for Season 3, then there’s a strong possibility that four seasons will end up being the golden number for this Targaryen saga. Only time will tell; the only thing certain as of right now is that when House of the Dragon returns in 2024, there will be both fire and blood and lots of them.

There is no release date yet for House of the Dragon Season 2.