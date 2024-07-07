After weeks of careful planning, the heroes and villains of House of the Dragon have finally reached the same conclusion: the Dance of Dragons cannot be prevented, which means would-be queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) are headed straight for battle. The HBO series has taken its sweet time building up to this brutal conflict, and Season 2 has been measured. But things are finally heating up as the season reaches its halfway point, and Episode 4 is set to deliver the battles and bloodshed fans expect from Game of Thrones.

Most notably, this upcoming episode will give the people what they truly want: some dragonback combat. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 Episode 4 of House of the Dragon, from its premiere date to what we know of its plot.

Expect fewer pensive stares and more dragon combat going forward. HBO

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 release date?

New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere Sundays on HBO and Max. Episode 4 will be available on Sunday, July 7.

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 release time?

House of the Dragon occupies HBO’s primetime Sunday slot. New episodes begin on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET, which is 6:00 p.m. PT. Episode 4 will be available to stream on Max at the same time.

Is there a trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4?

Yes! HBO is the rare network that still shares episode-specific teasers for its shows. Check out the preview for Episode 4, which will finally bring us closer to the Dance of Dragons.

What is the plot of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4?

Following the tenuous ending of Episode 3, in which Rhaenyra and Alicent tried to hash out their differences face-to-face, Episode 4 of House of the Dragon is headed for all-out conflict. Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is marching through the Crownlands gathering troops for Team Green, while King Consort Daemon (Matt Smith) is struggling to subdue Harrenhall for Team Black. Alicent, meanwhile, is grappling with the fact that she might have plunged the realm into chaos due to a misunderstanding, which brings tensions to a head at King’s Landing.

How many episodes will House of the Dragon Season 2 have?

House of the Dragon Season 2 has eight episodes, premiering weekly from June 16 to August 4. Compared to Season 1, which boasted 10 episodes, Season 2 has less time to push its story forward, but we’ll see significant progress this week.

Will there be a Season 3 of House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon was officially renewed for Season 3 shortly before its Season 2 premiere. It’s not clear when we can expect the new season, since production takes quite a bit of time. That said, at least we know this story will continue beyond the Season 2 finale, and potentially for a few more seasons to come.

House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO and Max.