It’s time to bend the knee. After a devastating cliffhanger and over a year-long wait, House of the Dragon has returned to claim its rightful place in the prestige hall of fame. The Game of Thrones prequel is finally building toward the battle we’ve all been waiting for: the Dance of Dragons. With rightful Targaryen heir Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’arcy) officially usurped by her half-brother, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), Westeros is headed for a bloody civil war. It all boils down to a long-festering conflict between Rhaenyra and former queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), so expect the upcoming conflict to be as personal as they come.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s episode of House of the Dragon.

King Aegon II is about to face his biggest ordeal yet. HBO

What is the release date for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2?

New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO and Max. Episode 2 will be available on Sunday, June 23.

What time does House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 premiere on HBO?

Like most HBO shows, House of the Dragon occupies a prime time slot. Episode 2 premieres at 9 p.m. ET, or 6 p.m. PT, on HBO and Max.

How many episodes will House of the Dragon Season 2 have?

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is comprised of eight episodes, and they’ll premiere weekly from June 16 to August 4. That’s something of a downgrade from its predecessor, which contained 10 hour-long episodes. Fortunately, this won’t be the last we see of the prequel, as a third season has already been greenlit.

House of the Dragon’s Season 2 premiere finally depicted an infamous (and brutal) event: Blood and Cheese. HBO

What is the plot for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2?

House of the Dragon’s Season 2 premiere, “A Son for a Son,” seemed to kick the brewing Targaryen civil war into a higher gear. It mostly dealt with the aftermath of Luke Velaryon’s death, and followed both Team Black and Team Green in their efforts to move on from it. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) ended up orchestrating another bloody revenge plot, sending two mercenaries to kill a member of Alicent’s royal family. Episode 1 ends with the shocking murder of Prince Jaehaerys, the son of King Aegon II. Expect some major fallout in Episode 2.

Does House of the Dragon Season 2 have a trailer?

Max cleverly dropped two dueling trailers for House of the Dragon Season 2 in March: one teaser corresponded to Rhaenyra’s “Team Black,” and the other was for “Team Green.” As the adage goes, all must choose a side — but for those looking for a more thorough glimpse at the episodes to come, check out the series’ “weeks ahead” trailer below.

Will there be a House of the Dragon Season 3?

Yes! Just ahead of its Season 2 premiere, House of the Dragon was officially renewed for a third season. There’s no telling whether Season 3 will be the last for the series: in theory, it could go on about as long as Game of Thrones did. There are decades of Targaryen history to explore, but co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal does have a “planned end” for House of the Dragon.

“I am not yet ready to talk about how many episodes or seasons we need to get there,” Condal recently told Inverse. “But I know now, having gone through the process of writing and breaking Season 2 and knowing where we're going in Season 3, that we have a good plan and we know the roadmap and how to get there.”

House of the Dragon is streaming on HBO and Max.