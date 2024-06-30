House of the Dragon Season 2 keeps heating up. The Game of Thrones prequel series has been a slow but steady escalation of the Dance of Dragons, the brutal struggle for succession between Queen Rhaenyra and King Aegon II, whose factions are known as the Blacks and Greens. In Episode 1 of the HBO series, we saw the tragic loss of Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys answered with a botched assassination attempt that produced the murder of Targaryen heir Jacaerys. Episode 2 had an equal trade-off in the brother versus brother showdown between Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk, which led to both falling in battle.

As the action builds further in Episode 3, both sides must decide whether it’s time to stop answering blows and bring out the big, fire-breathing guns: dragons. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 Episode 3 of House of the Dragon.

Rhaenyra and her stepdaughter Baela plot the Blacks’ next move. HBO

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 release date?

New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO and Max. Episode 3 will be available on Sunday, June 30.

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 release time?

Like most HBO shows, House of the Dragon occupies a primetime slot. Episode 3 premieres at 9:00 p.m. ET, which is 6:00 p.m. PT, on HBO. It’s the same time as Season 1 and Game of Thrones before it, and it will be available to stream on Max simultaneously.

How many episodes will House of the Dragon Season 2 have?

Season 2 of House of the Dragon has eight episodes, which will premiere weekly from June 16 to August 4. That’s two fewer episodes than Season 1, but so far it looks like there will be no shortage of drama regardless.

Episode 2 ended in a tragic showdown between Ser Erryk and Ser Arryk. HBO

What is the plot of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3?

After the demise of the Cargyll twins, the Greens and the Blacks have been left with an even playing field. In Episode 3, we’ll see each side contemplate their next diplomatic and strategic moves. However, the two sides are now locked in mutually assured destruction, as whoever brings out a dragon first guarantees they’ll face a dragon attack themselves. As Rhaenys said in the trailer, “There's no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons.”

Episode 3 also brings Prince Daemon to the castle of Harrenhal, which we saw as an infamous burned-out husk in Game of Thrones. He’ll attempt to take it for the Blacks while something more sinister lurks in its halls. He has a lot to answer for after accidentally causing the death of Jahaerys, and his guilt may catch up with him.

Does House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 have a trailer?

Yes! Check out the preview for the episode below, which shows troops marching out to escalate this conflict into a proper war, and some epic shots of Baela on her dragon, Moondancer.

Will there be a House of the Dragon Season 3?

House of the Dragon was officially renewed for a third season before Season 2 even started airing. However, there’s no telling how many seasons the show will get overall.

“I am not yet ready to talk about how many episodes or seasons we need to get there,” Condal recently told Inverse. “But I know now, having gone through the process of writing and breaking Season 2 and knowing where we're going in Season 3, that we have a good plan and we know the roadmap and how to get there.”

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.