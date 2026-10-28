In horror, the miniseries is suddenly all the rage. Just in the last few weeks, Below, Yaga, and Crystal Lake have all told self-contained stories that are too big for a movie, but too small to drag out over 10 or more episodes. Now, a classic horror story is getting the limited series treatment, and it’s coming from HBO and one of the brand’s biggest stars.

According to Deadline, Succession star Sarah Snook will star in a limited series remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic The Birds. The series is described as “a visceral, present-day reimagining of Hitchcock’s classic with a murder mystery at the center and new characters, led by a new female protagonist, Myra Massey.”

British actress Sarah Snook will star in a reimagining of The Birds for HBO. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The Birds, as directed by Hitchcock, followed Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren), a socialite who finds herself fighting for survival as every avian in the area suddenly starts attacking humans. Loosely based on a Daphne du Maurier short story, Hitchcock’s 1963 film is now considered one of the greatest horror movies of all time, and HBO cites both movie and story as influences.

Creating a new main character may seem like a drastic change, but Hitchcock actually did the same thing. The original story focused on a farmhand named Nat Hocken who’s attacked by birds after a cold snap, and must eventually defend the coast of Cornwall from a flock of seagulls so big it darkens the sky. Other than the presence of angry birds, the movie’s story is very different.

The Birds moved from Cornwall to San Francisco. Snap/Shutterstock

So while HBO’s series may not be entirely faithful to the original, it’s just as faithful to its source material as the movie was. We’re not tuning in to see Melanie Daniels or Nat Hocken; we want to see birds. Seeing a new character face off against nature will provide exactly what’s been fueling the trend that gave us Crystal Lake and Carrie: a more in-depth take on a classic horror story.

The Birds (1963) streams on Peacock.