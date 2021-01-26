Everything we know about HBO Max’s new Harry Potter show

A live-action Harry Potter show is in the works at HBO Max, according to multiple reports. That probably doesn't come as much of a surprise to those familiar with the property, most of whom have been predicting that Warner Bros. would start delving more into the Potter world for quite some time now. Still, it appears that the launch of a new streaming service has given the studio the extra motivation needed to start mining the franchise for even more spin-off potential.

The series is still in the early stages of development, so not many details have been revealed about it yet. With that being said, here's everything we know about the Harry Potter series right now that you should also know.

When will the Harry Potter HBO Max show be released?

There is no word yet when HBO Max may be looking to premiere its live-action Harry Potter series. However, given how invested Warner Bros. is in buffing out the streaming service, the studio probably wants to get the series on the platform as soon as possible (i.e., sometime within the next few years). Additionally, the studio has started to fill the streaming service with more HP content, including the recent reunion special that aired in January 2022.

The show is in "early development," according to Variety. So if things move extremely quickly, we could see a pilot episode by early 2023, but late 2023 or even early 2024 is probably more likely.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Warner Bros. Pictures

Who is in the cast of the Harry Potter series?

The series is said to be still in development at HBO Max. No writers are attached to the series yet, so no actors are either. Whether or not any of the cast members of the Harry Potter films will reprise their roles in the series will depend entirely on the show's story and their own willingness to return to the universe. But let's be honest, what else do Rupert Grint or Tom Felton have going on these days?

Is there a Harry Potter HBO Max series trailer?

There is no trailer for HBO Max's live-action Harry Potter series yet, and the odds are that it'll be a long time before any real footage or trailer for the series is released. In the meantime, you can always rewatch the movies, or see how the actors have grown up in the recent reunion special.

What will be the plot of the Harry Potter HBO Max show?

There is no word yet on what the plot of the Harry Potter series will be, but initial reports hinted that Warner Bros. is discussing "broad ideas" for the series. That means the show could very well be a live-action, series-long re-telling of the original seven Harry Potter books, or it could tell an entirely different story set within the Wizarding World.

Fortunately, the Wizarding World is rich with other ideas, characters, and stories outside of the Potter books, all of which would be well-suited to the live-action TV format. The series could tell the story of the original Hogwarts founders or follow the earlier adventures of characters from the Harry Potter books — like Sirius Black, James Potter, and the rest of the Marauders. It could even be an adaptation of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play.

The possibilities are endless right now. A show about the Hogwarts founders does sound particularly intriguing, though.

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1. Warner Bros. Pictures

Is J.K. Rowling involved in the HBO Max Harry Potter series?

Despite the desires of many fans, J.K. Rowling still controls the rights to Harry Potter, and every adaptation or project set within the Wizarding World is subject to her approval. Assuming this live-action series does get a green light from Warner Bros., it's unclear how involved Rowling would be. It's possible she'd write part of the series herself, following her work writing the screenplays for the Fantastic Beasts films, or she could simply serve as a producer and consultant on the series — similar to her involvement in the eight live-action Harry Potter films.

Perhaps the most significant indicator of Rowling's involvement in the HBO Max Potterverse is her appearance (or lack thereof) in the 20th-anniversary special that aired in January 2022. Some speculated that her absence outside of archival footage was due to her controversial comments on transgender issues, and subsequent comments from several actors who distanced themselves from her. But Entertainment Weekly reports that "sources close to the situation" allege that Rowling had been invited before she determined the footage they had was sufficient.

The Harry Potter films are currently streaming on Peacock. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is currently streaming on HBO Max.