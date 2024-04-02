The Guardians of the Galaxy were a product of their time, a symbol of the wild ambition the MCU had in the buildup to Endgame. But after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that time is officially over. Since director James Gunn has stopped hopping between franchises and has taken over the masterminding of the DC Universe, the characters have reached a conclusion in their timelines. But the MCU still left the door open for the characteres, promising at the end of the movie: “Star-Lord will return.”

But could the Guardians return as well? A quote from one of the series’ stars suggests that the supergroup could continue to evolve with the times.

During an appearance on The Playlist’s The Discourse podcast, Saldana was asked if she was done playing Gamora, the green-skinned Guardian who played a key role in the Infinity Saga. “I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me,” she said, “but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good.”

Despite the pivotal role the Guardians filled in the Avengers movies, the team may now take a step back. Marvel Studios

She suggested that even though many of the actors may have moved on from the project, the team could still live on. “I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy,” she said. “It’s just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn’s writing — which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it’s so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back.”

However, the best and brightest of the Guardians have now moved on. Saldana points out Gunn is unlikely to return because of his new leadership position at DC. Many of the fan-favorite characters, like Dave Bautista as Drax, won’t be returning, and many who would be open to returning, like Karen Gillan, play characters who have already found closure in their storylines.

Gamora was a key part of the Guardians, but she may not appear again. Marvel Studios

In this case, it may be possible we see the Guardians become more like their comics equivalent — a growing, shifting team that evolves from generation to generation. For example, the new “Fresh Start” Guardians in the comics now include Nova, Hercules, Wiccan, and Hulkling.

With Rocket Raccoon now secured as the new leader of the remaining Guardians, we may see a new roster of heroes fill out this team. But without James Gunn and without the entire original team, is this team even worth saving?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming on Disney+.