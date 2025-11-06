There’s a whole generation of kids (this kid included) who missed the boat on Gremlins. The horror-comedy hit the big screen over 40 years ago, with its only sequel following in 1990. Still, the impish monsters have stuck it out in pop culture. It remains one of Warner Bros.’ treasured intellectual properties, with gremlins popping up in IP melting pots like Space Jam: A New Legacy and Warner’s 2024 fighting game, Multiversus. It’s even found a second life on TV with Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, a prequel series that explores the creatures’ origins.

Now, after 35 years, a third Gremlins film is officially in the works. Warner CEO David Zaslav revealed the film during a recent investor call, along with a tentative release date of November 2027. Steven Spielberg, whose Amblin Entertainment produced the original films, will return as executive producer, as will director Christopher Columbus, who wrote Gremlins’ script and will helm Gremlins 3.

Christmas comes early for Gremlins fans. Warner Bros. Pictures

The Gremlins saga follows the misadventures of Billy Peltzer (Zach Galligan), who receives a Mogwai as a Christmas present. The creature, whom he calls Gizmo, is decidedly high maintenance, and Billy has to adhere to three strict rules: never expose his gremlin to sunlight, don’t let it get wet, and don’t feed it after midnight. He breaks those rules, of course, resulting in the kind of movie mischief that pushed the envelope back in 1984 (Gremlins’ bloodshed partially inspired the MPAA to establish the PG-13 rating).

Zaslav kept the plot of Gremlins 3 under wraps, so there’s no telling if it will bring Billy back or introduce a new batch of protagonists. A new story is probably the best way to go for a property as old as Gremlins, and Gremlins 3 will likely try to walk the tightrope of catering to fans of the original while also bringing in new viewers. Whether it will succeed remains to be seen, but expect a lot of mischief from the Gremlins either way.