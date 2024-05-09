It’s been a little over a month since Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hit theaters and became one of the year’s biggest films. Though its stellar box office run is coming to a close, the rivals will be arriving on home video soon.

The New Empire is set for digital release on May 14, so fans will be able to buy or rent the film (and enjoy a few special features) right after Mother’s Day. There’s no word yet on when the film will be available to stream on Max, but given the release window most Warner Bros. films have adhered to, we could expect to see The New Empire streaming this summer.

The film’s physical release, meanwhile, drops next month. The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting June 11. Both come packed with extras, including commentary from director Adam Wingard, visual effects supervisor Alessandro Ongaro, production designer Tom Hammock, and editor Josh Schaeffer.

Godzilla and King Kong, seen here approaching your home. Warner Bros. Pictures

The New Empire will also be released as part of a five-film MonsterVerse collection. The compilation will commemorate the 10th anniversary of Warner Bros. and Legendary’s monster franchise, which kicked off with Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla. The collection will include 4K UHD editions of the 2014 film, along with Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and The New Empire.

Bonus features include a “Directors of the MonsterVerse” featurette spotlighting Edwards, Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, King of the Monsters’ Michael Doughtery, and Wingard, who helmed Godzilla vs. Kong and The New Empire.

The five-film collection has an air of finality, but Godzilla x Kong won’t be the last film (or show) set in the MonsterVerse. Wingard has expressed an interest in continuing the story he started with Godzilla vs. Kong, telling Inverse that The New Empire might even lay the groundwork for a trilogy.

“Within Godzilla x Kong we actually laid some Easter eggs of some potential directions we would go with a sequel,” he said. “I’d be very interested in turning it into a trilogy, but time will tell.”

As The New Empire is currently the second highest-grossing film of the year, it’s less a matter of if than when. Until a new movie is officially in development, though, fans will have to content themselves with a five-movie marathon.