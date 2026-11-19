Ten years ago, there was an attempt to reboot the Ghostbusters franchise with an all-female team of supernatural exterminators. The 2016 Ghostbusters was a solid enough comedy, but for various reasons — some earnest, while many others in misogynistic bad faith — audiences didn't take to this attempt to resurrect the classic '80s flick. Five years after that, a new movie took another stab. This film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was drenched in nostalgia for the old movies, centering on characters who were direct descendents of the original Ghostbusters. Considering that there are way too many movies whose sole reason for existing is to reboot legacy IP, it's high praise to say that Afterlife is for the most part a quite good coming-of-age story with epic ghostly setpieces and a lot of heart. The problem? The original Ghostbuster, the movie that Afterlife is so reverent towards, was not that kind of movie at all.

If you haven't seen 1984's Ghostbusters in a while and merely remember it being good and holding a special place in pop culture, you might have forgotten what a scrappy film it is. Though produced on a larger-than-normal budget for a comedy and boasting some impressive special effects, the film was a gamble. Directed by Ivan Reitman and inspired by co-writer and co-star Dan Aykroyd's extremely earnest interest in the occult, Ghostbusters was a weird little movie created by a bunch of comedy guys who knew each other from Saturday Night Live that was set in the grimy 1980s New York City and that had a snarky, at times mean edge to it. A four-quadrant tentpole motion-picture, this wasn't.

Flash forward four decades later, and Ghostbusters isn't a quirky, genre-blending passion project. It's a valuable and under-utilized intellectual property. There was the original film, the Saturday morning cartoon The Real Ghostbusters (so named because an unrelated live-action TV show from the '70s titled The Ghost Busters, which predated the movie, launched a competing animated series at the same time), and the 1989 sequel. Other than that, there hadn't been a lot of bustin'. Bill Murray declined to participate in further sequels (though that would eventually change) and co-star Harold Ramis died in 2014. But, because Ghosbusters had been a massive hit in the '80s and had clear cultural staying power, there was increasing incentive to return to that spooky well.

The 2016 reboot, which starred Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig, didn't pan out. Perhaps there was concern that it had strayed too far from the original Ghostbusters despite being a pretty explicit gender-swapped copy. With the Ghostbusters IP too valuable to let rest in peace, the next attempt to revive the franchise would have to bend over backwards to show fealty to the legacy of these iconic ghost-busting heroes.

It's perhaps ironic then that Afterlife is at its best when it keeps the original Ghostbusters at a respectful distance rather than when it openly embraces them. Mckenna Grace, who before Afterlife was best known for playing young flashback versions of Tonya Harding, Sabrina Spellman, Carol Danvers, and that woman from Malignant, played Phoebe Spengler. She's the granddaughter of OG Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (the late Ramis), but she doesn't know about her family legacy. When her mother Callie (Carrie Coon, wonderful as ever) moves Phoebe and her brother Trevor (Finn Wolfhard, bordering on being over-exposed in the '80s nostalgia scene) to her estranged father's Oklahoma farmhouse, it sets up a journey of self-discovery and spooks.

Grace has since proved herself to be one of Hollywood's more promising young actresses. She's a co-star of a Hunger Games prequel film that comes out almost exactly five years to the day of Afterlife's premiere, among other buzzy credits, and she's legitimately very good as Phoebe. The youngest Spengler child is a nerd like her grandfather, but she can't quite seem to fit in. A move from the Big Apple to rural, corn-covered Oklahoma doesn't necessarily seem like it's going to be the right fit at first. But, of course, in that familiar-but-usually effective coming-of-age way, she finds the friends she needs. Her family has the breakthrough it needs. Paul Rudd plays a teacher named Gary Grooberson who is a Ghostbusters enthusiast and also ends up sleeping with Phoebe's mom. You know, the usual stuff.

Afterlife, which was directed by Reitman's son, Jason, is earnestly a sweet story about a young girl discovering her family, her community, and finding herself. It also features a big epic supernatural mystery with plenty of CGI and setpieces like the Ecto-1 driving through cornfields while bathed in golden hour light. As a movie on its own terms, it works. Granted, it's a challenge to consider it on its own terms since the protagonists are direct descendants of the earlier film's heroes, but if you accept the IP connection as just the price of admission for a big genre movie in this era, Afterlife plays. Instances of truly reference-based nostalgia, like a sequence where Stay-Puft marshmallows supernatural come alive for no other reason than that's what happened in the '84 Ghostbusters, threaten to derail Afterlife's groove but even that can be forgiven.

The original Ghostbusters bust into the end of Afterlife. Sony Pictures

It's at the end, though, when Murray, Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson show up for a cameo that was in retrospect inevitable, that you realize that the geriatric Ghostbusters have walked into Afterlife from an entirely different movie. The old men of a grimier '80s bring a different vibe than this YA-coded legacy sequel about a young girl finding confidence in Middle America. Murray's Peter Venkman, in particular, can hardly be bothered to pretend he cares about the high spiritual stakes. It's when he and his fellow surviving Ghostbusters (minus Rick Moranis, who by virtue of taking a 30-year break from acting is innocent of any crimes) show up that Afterlife reveals the scary truth. The version of Ghostbusters that everyone seemingly remembers, the one that Afterlife bows to like one might pray to a Gozer alter while purporting to continue its legacy for a new generation, isn't what the actual '84 movie was. Afterlife is a better movie than many critics and plenty of jaded haters give it credit for, but the willful rewriting of cultural history to make it some halcyon, all-important entertainment object, is perhaps even more sinister than people realize. Afterlife is a good follow-up to a vision of a movie that doesn't exist.

This is a long-winded, very qualified endorsement of Afterlife, to be clear. You just need to go in knowing what you're watching and what actually came before it. The sad thing is that Afterlife actually finds a way for Ghostbusters to live on even if it means rewriting history… only for the nearer-to-dead to infringe on the baton-passing. It could be worse. It could be the next sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. That one is fully lost in the IP sauce. In a way, that's comforting. Purely cynical franchise dreck like Frozen Empire is easier to dismiss than something like Afterlife, which has heart despite its encroaching context.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is streaming on Hulu.