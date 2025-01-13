Before the Marvel Cinematic established itself as an unrelenting blockbuster empire, it was an ambitious experiment. After the success of Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Iron Man 2, the series had to break out and prove it wasn’t a fluke by introducing a tangentially related Avenger never before seen on the big screen. The result was Thor, a movie focused on the Norse-inspired Asgardian starring the then-obscure Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

To give this risky choice some credibility, Thor needed a high-profile director. Kenneth Branagh, director of Shakespeare adaptations like Much Ado About Nothing and Henry V, lent his talents to the movie, in an attempt to reframe the nascent MCU as a sandbox for serious directors. Now, 14 years later, another iconic director might bring some credibility back to the MCU, and Thor’s involved once again.

It’s been three years since Thor’s last solo movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth has had some time lately to set aside his wig and hammer and try new projects. Last year, he starred opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa, the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel directed by George Miller. Miller, a fellow Australian, has directed every Mad Max movie, but he’s not monogamous when it comes to genre, having also helmed Babe: Pig in the City and Happy Feet.

According to World of Reel, Chris Hemsworth established a meeting between George Miller and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to discuss Miller tackling the next Thor movie. This is just a rumor so far, but by all accounts, Miller and Hemsworth got along swimmingly during and after their work on Furiosa.

Chris Hemsworth and George Miller worked together on Furiosa, and may join forces again for Thor 5. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He’s a wonderful actor. He’s got the full range of all the skills,” Miller told Comicbook in May 2024. “I mean, you’ve got to be athletic, physically. But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really.”

Taika Waititi directed the past two Thor movies, Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, but he’s focusing on other projects — like his much-anticipated Star Wars movie — for the next few years, leaving Thor 5 needing a director. Miller’s Mad Max experience proves he has the action chops, and the Thor series clearly needs some fresh ideas after Love and Thunder underwhelmed. Again, this is still just a rumor, but it’s one fans can get excited about.