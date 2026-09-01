Whether it’s 1937’s Snow White or 2016’s Moana, if Disney owns the rights to something, then a live-action remake is always on the table. In 2023, Deadline confirmed that Disney was developing a live-action adaptation of Gargoyles, the animated series that ran from 1994 to 1997. While it was early in the process, there were intriguing names attached, including Gary Dauberman, the writer of the horror movie Annabelle, and James Wan’s production company, Atomic Monster.

But three years passed without any updates on the project, and the one we just received isn’t positive. Gargoyles co-creator Greg Weisman told ComicsOnline the project wasn’t moving forward, and a source has now confirmed the cancellation to Variety.

Fans of the original series have been petitioning for a revival for years. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gargoyles followed a clan of nocturnal creatures led by a gargoyle named Goliath. After being transplanted from a castle in Scotland to a skyscraper in New York (a move that conveniently breaks the spell cast on them and allows them to come to life), Goliath and his fellow gargoyles face off against the evil billionaire David Xanatos while adjusting to life in the city that never sleeps. The voice cast boasted big names like Keith David, Ed Asner, and Bill Fagerbakke, as well as Star Trek veterans like Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, and Jonathan Frakes as Xanatos.

Gargoyles was a hit, and talk of expanding the franchise began almost immediately. At first, this meant a traditional animated tie-in movie, and multiple versions of a script were written. Fast-forward to 2011, and David Elliot and Paul Lovett, the screenwriters of G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, were hired to write a live-action adaptation, but ultimately that didn’t go anywhere. In 2018, Get Out’s Jordan Peele also pitched a Gargoyles live-action movie, but Disney passed.

Despite all these stumbles, the original star of Gargoyles has been down for a reboot for years. When asked by Inverse in 2022 about returning to the role of Goliath, Keith David responded, “What kind of question is that? In a New York heartbeat, yes!”

Star Keith David has said he would love to return to the role of gargoyle leader Goliath. Disney

While this latest attempt is dead, that doesn’t mean a Gargoyles return is impossible. On a recent episode of their podcast Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny, Brent Spiner told Jonathan Frakes that another new project was in the works.

“They're doing Gargoyles again,” Spiner said. “You know, we've heard that rumor for 10 years,” Frakes replied. “No, no. I was told this morning,” Spiner said. “It's another animated series.”

That update came this July, so if Spiner’s source was correct, maybe we’ll see an announcement about returning to animation sometime soon. But if you were hoping to see these gargoyles in realistic granite, you’re out of luck for now.

Gargoyles is streaming on Disney+.