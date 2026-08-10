The Game of Thrones franchise can’t stop expanding. The Targaryen prequel series House of the Dragon just wrapped up its third and penultimate season, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the smaller-scale “midquel” series set between the other two shows, has one season in the books, too. There’s also the Game of Thrones prequel play, The Mad King, which takes place only a handful of years before the original series, if you want to get a little more high-brow.

It was only a matter of time before the world of Game of Thrones shifted to the silver screen, and now, sure enough, Aegon’s Conquest will bring fans back to the very formation of the Seven Kingdoms, when Aegon Targaryen conquered the realm with the help of his dragon and his two sisters (and wives), Visenya and Rhaenys. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far, from when you can expect to see it in theaters to what the story will cover.

What Is The Plot Of Aegon’s Conquest?

House of the Dragon’s largest dragon, Vhagar, was a key part of Aegon’s Conquest. HBO

Aegon’s Conquest follows Aegon I Targaryen, one of the few survivors of the Doom of Valyria, as he travels to Westeros and conquers each realm, uniting them under one rule and establishing the monarchy that will be ruled by Targaryens all the way up until Robert’s Rebellion, which sets the stage for Game of Thrones.

Aegon was accompanied by Visenya and Rhaenys, his sister-wives. It’s said that he married his older sister, Visenya, out of duty and his younger sister, Rhaenys, out of love. He rode the dragon Balerion, the Black Dread, while Rhaenys rode Meraxes, and Visenya rode Vhagar, the dragon that would be passed down to Prince Baelon Targaryen, Lady Laena Targaryen, and eventually, Aemond Targaryen, as we see in House of the Dragon. It was on the smaller side back then, but by Aemond’s time, a century later, it’s easily the biggest dragon on the stage.

What Is The Release Date Of Aegon’s Conquest?

Andor’s Beau Willimon will write the “theatrical event” movie Aegon’s Conquest. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Aegon’s Conquest has been in the works for a long time. In 2023, Variety reported that HBO was considering a prequel series with an accompanying feature film. In 2024, filmmaker Mattson Tomlin was attached to a series, and even posted photos of notebooks full of ideas before development shifted in another direction.

The current version of Aegon’s Conquest will be a theatrical film written by House of Cards showrunner and Andor writer Beau Willimon, and was included in Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly letter to shareholders. “Beyond 2027, the slate will continue to leverage iconic intellectual property, including the theatrical event film Aegon’s Conquest from the Game of Thrones universe,” the letter said.

This means that we shouldn’t expect to see Aegon’s Conquest hit theaters until 2028 at the earliest, but with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 arriving in 2027, we won’t be without new Game of Thrones content for long.

Is There A Trailer For Aegon’s Conquest?

There isn’t a trailer yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as one shows up.

Who’s In The Cast Of Aegon’s Conquest?

No one has been cast yet either, and there aren’t even any casting rumors yet, but updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

Aegon’s Conquest does not yet have a release date.