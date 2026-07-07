A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is in the running for the most beloved Game of Thrones spinoff so far, and it may be because it’s the smallest. While Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon focus on realm-wide political intrigue and espionage, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms focuses on a humble knight who joins a tournament looking to make his fortune, only to find himself involved in a deadly trial involving the royal Targaryen family.

This series charmed audiences with its humble characters and rich worldbuilding, but with only six episodes, fans were left wanting more. Thankfully, there are plenty more Tales of Dunk and Egg to adapt, so here’s everything you need to know about the future of this series.

Will There Be A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2?

Yes! Back in November 2025, before Season 1 of the series even premiered, HBO announced it had renewed A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms for a second season. Filming began the very next month, so this isn’t a show that will have years in between series. In fact, this series is part of HBO’s new plan to have a Game of Thrones series premiere every single year: 2024 included House of the Dragon Season 2, 2025 had A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 1, and this year has House of the Dragon Season 3.

Dunk and Egg will return in Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. HBO

What Is The Release Window For A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2?

True to that pattern, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 is currently slated to premiere some time in 2027. HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced this at a press conference alongside the renewal of House of the Dragon for a fourth and final season, so this once-a-year pattern will continue until at least 2028.

What Is The Plot Of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 adapts the next Dunk and Egg novella, A Sworn Sword, which follows Dunk and Egg after they return from Dorne (thus avoiding the Great Spring Sickness that swept Westeros) and settle down as sworn swords for Ser Eustace Osgrey, a poor landed knight.

However, when Ser Eustace gets caught up in a dispute with Lady Rohanne Webber, a mysterious noble lady nicknamed The Red Widow, Dunk and Egg have to step in to mediate, even if it means more combat.

Lucy Boynton will play Lady Rohanne Webber in Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Who Is In The Cast Of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2?

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will reprise their roles of Duncan and Aegon “Egg” Targaryen, but they may be the only familiar faces from Season 1. Lucy Boynton will play Lady Rohanne, Peter Mullan will play Ser Eustace Osgrey, and Babou Ceesay will play fellow sworn sword Bennis the Brown. Paul Chahidi, Steven Hartley, and Mimi Joffroy will also appear in roles that have yet to be announced.

Could There Be A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 3?

There’s certainly enough material to do one — there’s a third novella, The Mystery Knight, ready to be adapted, and showrunner Ira Parker revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that George R. R. Martin provided him with plenty of unpublished material. Parker has lofty plans for the show himself. “I would do 12 of these,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I would do four now, then four more 10 years from now, and then four more 10 years after that — take them all the way through their lives and just like [Richard Linklater’s Boyhood].”

So who knows, this may be the first between-season wait of many, many more.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 premieres on HBO Max in 2027.