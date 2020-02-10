Here's when (and where) you can stream 'Ford v Ferrari' online

Ford v Ferrari made an unexpected splash at the 2020 Oscars, proving that the Academy Awards is at its heart a celebration of dad movies. But that's not to say that Ford v Ferrari isn't a great movie. (It is!) And after its recent success, you're probably wondering when you can stream Ford v Ferrari on Netflix, Hulu, or whatever your favorite streaming service may be. Disney+ anyone?

Here's when you can expect Ford vs. Ferrari to get a streaming release date and where that might be.

Will Ford v Ferrari have a Netflix release date?

First, the bad news. Ford v Ferrari isn't coming to Netflix. Not anytime soon, and maybe never. That's because it's a 20th Century Fox movie, and the studio currently has a deal with HBO. (That's why new X-Men movies always turn up on HBO Now/Go, and not Netflix or Hulu).

Based on past examples, you can expect Ford v Ferrari to release on HBO Now/Go nine months after its theatrical release. Since the movie hit theaters on August 30, 2019, it should be streaming on HBO on around May 30, 2020 . Hold up, though, because there's one more twist to this story.

It's true that 20th Century Fox movies usually go to HBO, but that may change now that Disney owns Fox (which is actually called 20th Century post-merger). The point is, why would Disney give up the streaming rights to HBO when it has a perfectly good option in Hulu (yes, Disney owns Hulu too, now). The PG-13 movie about men and their cars could even find its way to Disney+.

But either way, you probably shouldn't expect this movie to hit any streaming service until mid-2020.

Where can I stream Ford v Ferarri right now?

Short answer : You can't.

Long answer : Hang tight.

Ford v Ferrari is still in theaters, but as of January 28, it's also available digitally for purchase via Amazon, iTunes, and other platforms like that. And, as of February 11, the movie will also be available as a DVD, Blu-ray, and also for digital rental. That means in just a couple of days you'll be able to check out Ford v Ferrari for just a few bucks without getting off your couch.

What's the plot of Ford v Ferrari?

Oh, you're still here? Ok, here's the official plot summary:

Academy Award Winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the true story of visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.