The summer 2021 movie season looks a whole lot more interesting now, thanks to Netflix.

The streamer is set to release its brand new horror film trilogy, Fear Street, on a back-to-back-to-back basis this coming July. Based on the popular horror book series of the same name, Fear Street looks like it could very easily give Netflix subscribers the kind of summer horror thrills that they, unfortunately, had to go without for the most part in 2020.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Netflix release of Fear Street, including its plot, cast, and the release dates of its three installments.

When is the Fear Street Netflix release date?

Netflix will spread out the release of the Fear Street trilogy across three weeks, beginning with Fear Street Part One: 1994’s premiere on Friday, July 2. Fear Street Part Two: 1978 will be released a week later on Friday, July 9, which will be followed by the release of Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on Friday, July 16.

All three Fear Street films will be available to stream only on Netflix.

Is there a Fear Street trailer?

Yes! Netflix has already unveiled the first official teaser trailer for Fear Street.

The trailer opens with some scattered dialogue referencing a witch said to have placed a curse on the central fictional town of the trilogy. Some characters even claim the witch is using her powers to possess people and turn them into killers in order to take revenge on the town.

The rest of the trailer is pretty light on plot details, but is full of quick jump scares and shots of costumed killers chasing and sneaking up on unsuspecting teenagers. It all looks like fairly standard horror movie fare, but with talented and likable actors starring in all three films and more than enough visual style to spare, Fear Street should be a summer movie event worth checking out.

What is Fear Street?

Maya Hawke in Fear Street Part One: 1994. Netflix

Fear Street is Netflix’s upcoming horror film trilogy based on the R. L. Stine book series of the same name.

All three of the Fear Street films are directed by Leigh Janiak, a filmmaker well-versed in the horror genre following her work directing episodes of Scream: The TV Series, Outcast, and the underrated 2014 indie horror film, Honeymoon. The three films were all shot over the course of one summer, and feature impressive casts full of recognizable actors (some of whom even star in more than one installment).

According to Stine himself, fans of the Fear Street books should prepare themselves for an even scarier time than they might expect. In an official statement, the author revealed that “the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R,” and teased that there will be “more thrills and a lot more terror” in the Netflix films than was present in his books.

So get your popcorn ready, Fear Street fans.

Who is in the Fear Street cast?

The Fear Street trilogy features a who’s who of recognizable Netflix favorites and reliable genre performers. Maya Hawke of Stranger Things fame stars in Fear Street Part One: 1994, while fellow Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink stars in both Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

The trilogy’s other notable cast members include Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Jordana Spiro, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Emily Rudd, and Fred Hechinger — many of whom star in more than just one of the three films.

What is the plot of Fear Street?

Camp Nightwing. Netflix

The Fear Street trilogy is set in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio — the same setting as R. L. Stine’s books — and focuses on the ongoing ramifications and origins of an event that has haunted the town for centuries.

The trilogy begins in 1994 when a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have plagued Shadyside for generations may all be connected. Meanwhile, the trilogy’s second and third installments — set in 1978 and 1666, respectively — promise to explore and reveal the nightmarish truth behind the town’s past.

Speaking with The New York Times, director Leigh Janiak also teased that the individual time period of each Fear Street film means that the films themselves will pay homage to various different, era-specific horror films and genres. For example, Fear Street Part One will use its 1994 setting to reference iconic ‘90s horror flicks like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, while Part Two will take place at a summer camp in 1978 and pay homage to classic horror films like Friday the 13th and Halloween.

As for the 1666 setting of Fear Street Part Three, Janiak says that she was stylistically influenced by the look of none other than Terrence Malick’s The New World. Take from that what you will.