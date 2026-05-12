Fast and Furious Is Moving to TV — What Does This Mean For the Final Movie?

“For more than 100 years, there’s one place where we all came together to be entertained, to escape, to go somewhere new: the movies.” These wise words from Vin Diesel reminded fans what a true movie star looked like in 2021, a year when the very future of movies itself was in question. (It also sparked plenty of memes and an SNL parody.)

But at NBCU’s Upfronts presentation, Vin Diesel was singing a different song when he announced that the Fast and Furious franchise, which now spans more than 10 different movies, will now be moving to TV in a big way. That’s certainly exciting, but does it come at the expense of, to quote the man himself, “the movies”?

Vin Diesel announced at NBC Upfronts that four different Fast and Furious TV shows are in the works at Peacock NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

During a presentation on Peacock’s upcoming programming, Vin Diesel appeared to reveal that four different Fast and Furious TV shows are in the works, though only one is in active development. “For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more,” Diesel said, according to Variety. “They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space... And I had to wait till it was right… It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space.”

It’s been a while since we had a family reunion in theaters, though. Fast X came out in 2023, and even on the red carpet for that movie, Vin Diesel was hyping Fast Forever, the eleventh movie in the series, even suggesting Fast X could be the start of a trilogy. At CinemaCon 2023, he announced the new installment will premiere in 2025, but that clearly didn’t happen, with the dual strikes cited as the reason for the delay.

In 2024, director Louis Leterrier announced that production would begin that fall, but that fell apart, too. Currently, Fast Forever has a release date of March 17, 2028, and the latest update was just a few months ago, with the project getting a new screenwriter in March 2026.

Fast and Furious already has a TV spinoff, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, following Dom Toretto’s young cousin Tony. Netflix

Could this pivot to TV replace the movie altogether? Rumors have been swirling that part of the issue with Fast Forever is the budget, and TV shows are usually cheaper than movies. It wouldn’t be unprecedented either — this is a path forged by one of the biggest film franchises ever, Star Wars. Much like Star Wars pre-2019, the only Fast and Furious TV show is currently an animated kids’ show, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, which ran on Netflix for six seasons from 2019 to 2021.

Just as Star Wars had The Mandalorian, perhaps this upcoming show could bide the time before the franchise can return to the silver screen and, if done correctly, could create a new pocket of the saga for fans to love.

Fast Forever will premiere in theaters on March 17, 2028.