'Fast & Furious 9' trailer: 3 major revelations

You can't outrun the past. That's the overarching theme in the can't-miss trailer for Fast & Furious 9. The latest installment expands the mythology of these characters and their world in a big way, with Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) squaring off against a very, very important enemy: His brother.

Here's three big revelations about Fast & Furious 9 we learned from the new trailer.

John Cena stars in 'Fast & Furious 9' as Jakob, Dom Toretto's (Vin Diesel) brother. Universal Pictures

3. John Cena is Vin Diesel's brother

Not literally, of course. But former WWE star turned actor John Cena turns heel for his role as Jakob, a master thief. While we're not sure what Jakob wants, we at least know how he's wrapped up in all this mess: he's is Dom Toretto's previously unmentioned brother.

Yeah. Whoa.

In a series that focuses intensely on the theme of family, Toretto has never spoken about his siblings. The very thesis of family in Fast & Furious is that the bonds you create are more important than the ones you're born into. Jakob may actually be the reason Dom prefers to call his friends his family. Whatever it is that caused a rift between him and Jakob, it was bad enough for Dom to find a home elsewhere.

Lucas Black returns as "Sean Boswell," along with Earl (Jason Tobin) in 'Fast & Furious 9.' Universal Pictures

2. Sean "Wabaki" Boswell returns

Sean Boswell, the American street racer who led 2006'sTokyo Drift, makes an appearance in Fast & Furious 9. Actor Lucas Black returns to the role after a second brief appearance in 2015's Furious 7, where he gave Han's things back to Dom. More on Han in a little bit.

In the trailer, Sean appears briefly with Earl, another character from Tokyo Drift played by Jason Tobin. The two have the bright idea of strapping a rocket engine to an old Pontiac Fiero.

"Impressive, I know," Earl brags, to which Ludacris' Tej says, "No, That's not impressive." Hopefully Sean's role in the movie expands, as the character never got quite the chance to live up to his potential.

Han, somehow, returns in 'Fast & Furious 9.' Universal Pictures

1. Han is alive!

Of course, the biggest reveal in the trailer for Fast & Furious 9 is Han. Sung Kang returns to the franchise for the first time since 2013's Fast & Furious 6 as the ultra-cool, always-snacking Han Seoul-Oh. (Yes, that is canon, kind of.)

The circumstances of Han's return remain a mystery, but we know he's not a figment of Dom's imagination or some evil clone. Not only is Han still snacking — a habit he developed from quitting smoking — but he drifts just as he used to in a new Toyota. His new ride bears the same burnt orange and black color scheme as his favorite Mazda RX-7. Han also shares a tender hug with Dom, proving he not just a ghost. Probably.