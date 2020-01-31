How and when to livestream the 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer concert

It's a good day for those who live life a quarter-mile at a time. Friday marks the debut for the trailer for Fast & Furious 9. And rather than simply upload the thing on the internet, Universal Studios is doing something completely different, and totally on brand with the spirit of the franchise: A live concert in Miami. Dale!

Here's how to stream the festivities from your desk at work.

Universal Studios will release the trailer for Fast & Furious 9, the next film in the popular Fast & Furious film series on Friday afternoon. The movie marks the directorial return of franchise veteran Justin Lin, who previously directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth movies. A concert in Miami featuring performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris will take place in celebration of the trailer's premiere.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern (12 p.m. Pacific). You can watch it online on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The trailer will be made available shortly afterward.

You can also watch the concert and trailer in the YouTube embed below.

To anyone's surprise, the overall plot of the movie is unknown. But in a teaser released earlier this week on Vin Diesel's Facebook page, we learn that former professional criminal and street racer Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has settled down as a father to his son, Brian, and husband to Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). But a new threat emerges that calls Dom back into action again. Dom must reassemble his old crew, plus some new faces. Franchise veterans Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, and Nathalie Emmanuel return along with newcomers John Cena, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and rapper Cardi B.

Also returning to the film are Charlize Theron, who joined the franchise in 2017's The Fate of the Furious as cyberterrorist Cipher, and Helen Mirren as Magdelene Shaw, the mother of former Fast villains Owen (Luke Evans) and Deckard (Jason Statham). Neither Evans nor Statham are expected to appear in Fast & Furious 9.

Also not expected to return is Dwayne Johnson, who has starred in the series since 2011's Fast Five. The actor confirmed in a January 2019 interview with MTV News that he will not appear in Fast & Furious 9 due to a conflicting schedule with the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. But the actor left the possibility open for his return in the tenth movie.

"But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know," he said. "Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is there's unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It's unfinished."

Later in September, he teased a return for Fast & Furious 9, telling Diesel in a Facebook video: "I'll be seeing you soon, Toretto."

2020 is a big year for the franchise. In addition to Fast & Furious 9, a console video game Fast & Furious: Crossroads will release on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. A children's animated series, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, premiered on Netflix last December.