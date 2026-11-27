On April 25, 2026, Nicola Coughlan hosted the fifth-ever episode of SNL UK, and one of her more memorable sketches involved her pitching a new movie called The Magic Faraway Tree. “I play a fairy named Silky, I’m a little bit thotty, it’s based on a book by the b*tch who did Noddy,” she raps, mentioning the high Rotten Tomatoes score and tearing up a negative review from the Times.

It was a classic SNL rap, reminiscent of the Natalie Portman raps from the days of yore, and it soon went viral. But what many non-British fans may not have realized is that The Magic Faraway Tree is a real movie, starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, based on the book by Enid Blyton — who did, in fact, create the delightful gnome character Noddy. “U.S. viewer here, 1 minute into this, I had no idea whether it was a real movie or made up for the sketch,” one Redditor said. “The title seems ridiculous, but the concrete details of actor names are too specific. By the end I was convinced it was made up, but IMDB tells me I'm wrong.”

Well now, there’s no doubt it’s real. Over half a year later, U.S. viewers can finally watch this movie from the comfort of their home (and HBO Max subscription). And it’s not only a real movie, but it’s also one of the best fantasy movies of the year.

The Magic Faraway Tree follows parents Tim and Polly Thompson (Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy) and their three kids Beth (Delilah Bennett-Cardy), Joe (Phoenix Laroche) and Fran (Billie Gadsdon). After Polly’s company takes surveillance a step too far, she quits her job and escapes to the country with her family, where they intend to start a business selling Tim’s famous tomato sauce.

At first, the kids are frustrated about rural life, but everything changes when they discover the Magic Faraway Tree, an amazing tree-shaped portal that delivers the kids to a new land a day, from one that grants wishes, to one where the terrifying Dame Snap (understandably changed from the book’s original “Dame Slap”) rules with an iron fist. Through their visits to the tree, the Thompsons discover the power of family, often through their “family song,” which Garfield delivers like he’s back in a movie musical.

Some of the mystical characters in The Mystical Faraway Tree. Vertical

Written by Simon Farnaby, the scribe behind Paddington, Wonka, and almost a Star Wars movie, The Magic Faraway Tree is the platonic ideal of a British movie. It has an all-star cast including Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Gunning, Rebecca Ferguson, Sir Lenny Henry, and Sir Simon Russell Beale. It has a wholesome, feel-good message, lush imagery, and a whimsical tone that makes it truly feel like a fairy tale, not a Hollywood blockbuster.

As we wind into the holiday season, movies the whole family can enjoy across multiple generations are going to become a hot commodity. This is the perfect answer to this conundrum, and if you watch it over Thanksgiving weekend, chances are you’ll want to watch it again at Christmas — or many times over in the years to come.

The Magic Faraway Tree is now streaming on HBO Max.