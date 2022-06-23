Fantastic Four movie leak reveals an exciting update on the MCU reboot

After losing its director in 2021, Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie is quickly gaining momentum in 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness officially introduced Reed Richards (aka, Mister Fantastic) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more recent reports suggest the studio is actively looking for a big-name director to take on the project.

Now, a new leak reveals a few more exciting detail about the MCU’s plans for Marvel’s first family, and how this version of the Fantastic Four could fit into the company’s bigger continuity.

Fantastic Four leaks reveal a name and location

The Ronin reports that Disney has formed a new Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) called “4vibes Productions,” which will focus on the production of Fantastic Four. This is pretty common practice for the industry, but the name here feels like a strong clue that F4 is taking this crucial next step. The report also notes that the film will be shot primarily in the United Kingdom, either in Pinewood UK Studios or Longcross Studios.

The Fantastic Four are joining the MCU. Marvel Comics

This might not sound like a big deal, but it could matter more than you think. For one thing, the fact that Disney formed this LLC suggests that despite the early hiccup of losing director Jon Watts, Fantastic Four is moving forward with no real delays. There’s still no official release date, but assuming that filming begins this year, we should be watching the movie by Summer 2024.

But the bigger deal here could be the location where Fantastic Four is being filmed. It’s not unusual for Marvel to shoot in the UK, but it does put the movie in some interesting company. Notably, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also filmed in the United Kingdom. Considering that the movie featured John Krasinski as a multiversal variant of Reed Richards, could this mean Krasinski will return to play the character in the MCU’s main continuity? It’s definitely possible.

Fantastic Four and Kang the Conqueror

Kang’s first appearance was in a Fantastic Four comic. Marvel Comics

Even more interesting is what’s coming next. Ant-Man: Quantumania also filmed in the UK and premieres in early 2023. The movie is set to feature Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, a time-traveling new Marvel villain who many believe will play a major role in the MCU similar to Thanos. Could it be that Kang will also play a role in Fantastic Four?

In the comics, Kang is often associated with that superhero team — and he may or may not actually be a distant descendant of Reed Richards. So again, it’s definitely possible.

As Marvel’s Fantastic Four plans begin to take shape, there’s no telling how the movie will fit into the MCU’s grander ambitions, but it’s already shaping up to be one of the most important films of the post-Endgame era.