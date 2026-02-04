Fallout has always been one of the most faithful video game adaptations, despite the fact it didn’t follow a specific story from the games. The Fallout Season 2 finale didn’t break this formula: it expertly set up the fight for control of Vegas featured in Fallout: New Vegas without depicting a clear winner, then sent Cooper Howard on a quest to Colorado in the already-renewed Season 3.

But for those fans smart enough to sit through the credits, a post-credits scene revealed the part of Fallout lore that will finally make its live-action debut. Here’s everything you need to know.

Warning! Spoilers for Fallout Season 2 Episode 8 ahead!

In the post-credits scene, Dane hands some plans to Quintus, who is trying to gain control back of the Brotherhood of Steel after Maximus left it in chaos. He laments how he wasn’t able to unify all the different factions of the Brotherhood, but now he has to take drastic action. “Quintus the Unifier” is gone. He’s now “Quintus the Destroyer.” As he says this, he unfurls the blueprints, revealing plans for a giant robot that’s all-too-familiar for players of the game: Liberty Prime.

Liberty Prime is a walking, talking superweapon that the Brotherhood of Steel was able to get up and running. Bethesda Games

But just what is Liberty Prime? Much of the backstory of Fallout Season 2 has focused on a conflict between the Chinese and the Americans, a fight that underlined Red Scare beliefs about Communism. The main front was in Alaska, where we saw Cooper Howard don power armor to defend his country.

Looking for a way to gain an upper hand, in 2072, the Americans sought to create the ultimate weapon: a giant robot that would serve as the final word in the entire conflict. The result was Liberty Prime, an impressive but faulty Iron-Giant-looking supersoldier that was able to walk and say things like “Democracy will never be defeated.” However, the weapons weren’t functioning completely, making it ultimately useless in the campaign. The robot was hidden under the Pentagon, where it remained until the apocalypse happened.

Liberty Prime while undergoing renovations. Bethesda Games

In Fallout 3, the Brotherhood of Steel happens upon Liberty Prime under the Pentagon, and spend the entire game trying to make it work. But by the end of the game, the behemoth is fully operational — only to be destroyed by the Enclave.

After this, Liberty Prime (or what is left of it) is put in storage yet again until the events of Fallout 4, when an Elder of the Brotherhood of Steel orders a scientist to repair it yet again. Using innovative technology, Liberty Prime is enhanced and equipped with brand-new weapons.

So Liberty Prime isn’t just a key part of Fallout lore history, it’s an icon of two different Fallout games — and, apparently, Fallout Season 3 as well. This weapon has the potential to bring The Brotherhood of Steel back on top, and, if shown in flashbacks, give us more insight in the conflict that kicked everything off.

Fallout Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video.