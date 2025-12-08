Fallout Season 3 Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

The new season of Fallout is still a few weeks away from its debut, but plans for Season 3 are already taking shape.

Fallout will soon count itself among the shows defying streaming’s worst habits. While a two-year gap between seasons has become the norm, a handful of shows are embracing tradition and striving for a yearly release schedule. That return to form can best be seen with HBO shows like The Pitt and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but Amazon’s flagship series is wisely following suit. According to executive producer Jonathan Nolan, Fallout Season 3 aims to film next year, setting up the new season to release just a year after Season 2.

“I think what’s happened with television in terms of taking longer and longer from season to season is an unfortunate trend,” Nolan told IGN while promoting Fallout Season 2. “We like to be back on the air as soon as we can.”

If all goes to plan, Fallout Season 3 could premiere in 2026. Prime Video

“With regards to production, we’re hoping to be shooting again next summer,” Nolan continued. “We’ll see if that all comes together — best laid plans and all. But I’m excited that though the scope of the show feels undiminished season on season, Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner] and our incredibly talented cast and crew were able to work quickly enough to get back on the air in a reasonable amount of time.”

If the Fallout team can meet those expectations, then Season 3 could feasibly premiere in December 2026, keeping the gap between seasons reasonably short. Nolan doesn’t “want the show to lose any of its scope,” but fighting against the bloated wait times of streaming is just as important.

Fallout has enjoyed consistent momentum since it debuted in 2024, but that could change at any time. There’s no doubt that a show of its size takes a lot of effort and money to create, but with so much competition on other platforms, it makes sense to deliver new seasons as soon as humanly possible. With Season 2, Fallout proves that a bigger show can still follow television’s old path without sacrificing the qualities that make streaming such an event.

Fallout Season 2 premieres December 17 on Prime Video.