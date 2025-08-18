Much like the nuclear apocalypse at its center, Fallout seemingly came from nowhere. The Prime Video adaptation of Bethesda’s classic game series took a smart approach by telling a new story rather than trying to replicate one from the games, even flashing back to pre-apocalyptic intrigue throughout.

Now, Season 2 is coming, and it promises to bring a dastardly villain and the brand-new setting teased at the end of Season 1. Here’s everything we know about Fallout Season 2, from what’s expected to happen to when it might hit your TV screens.

What is the Fallout Season 2 Release Date?

We’re still waiting on an exact day, but Prime Video recently announced that Fallout Season 2 will premiere in December 2025. Season 1 arrived in April 2024, making the gap between seasons a little more than 18 months. At a time when high-profile streaming shows can take years between releases, this is actually a pretty quick turnaround.

What is the Fallout Season 2 Release Time?

Details are still scarce, but considering Prime Video’s habit of releasing shows at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m., it seems safe to assume the platform won’t deviate from what works. The real question concerning Fallout Season 2 is how many episodes we’ll get at a time: Season 1 was released all at once, but after it proved to be an unexpected hit, Amazon might shift it to a weekly release schedule to maximize its time in the sun. Another major Prime Video series, The Boys, followed the same pattern, so a change in release schedule wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Is There a Trailer for Fallout Season 2?

Prime Video Prime Video Prime Video Prime Video Prime Video Info 1 / 5 PREV NEXT

There isn’t a trailer for Fallout Season 2 just yet, but we have got a sneak peek at what’s to come. Prime Video released a few still images of the new season, including our first close-up look at New Vegas, the notorious setting teased in the last few seconds of Fallout Season 1.

Who is in the cast of Fallout Season 2?

Much of the cast that made Fallout Season 1 so endearing returns for Season 2. Confirmed cast members so far include:

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul/Cooper Howard

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean

Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean

Frances Turner as Barb Howard

And while he’s not in the official cast list yet, Rafi Silver will presumably return as Robert House, who appeared via flashback in Season 1 and served as the villain of the Fallout: New Vegas video game.

What is the Plot of Fallout Season 2?

When we left Lucy MacLean and the Ghoul, they’d set out on a journey to find Lucy’s father Hank after he stole some power armor and jetted off to New Vegas. Meanwhile, Maximus is now a full-fledged knight in the Brotherhood of Steel, after spending much of Season 1 posing as one.

We’ve also had a glimpse of Cooper Howard, The Ghoul’s original identity, meaning Season 2 will continue Season 1’s pattern of including pre-apocalyptic flashbacks between the wasteland storylines.

How Many Episodes Will Fallout Season 2 Have?

Like Season 1, Fallout Season 2 will have eight episodes.

Will There be a Fallout Season 3?

There’s no word on Fallout’s future yet, but if Season 2 is as popular as Season 1, it may be just a matter of time before the series earns further wasteland adventures.

Fallout Season 2 premieres December 2025 on Prime Video.