Fallout Season 2 Will Make One Big Change From The Game

Fallout Season 1 seemed like an insurmountable task. Unlike other video games like The Last of Us, Fallout is open-world, meaning there are countless combinations and endings for a playthrough. But the Prime Video series tried something completely new: telling an original story set in the same world as Fallout, but not adapting the story of Fallout.

However, the last shot of Season 1 seemed to signal this approach would be short-lived: the story teased it would visit the setting of Fallout: New Vegas in Season 2, and the appearance of characters like Mr. House suggested the story of that game would have to be adapted. But a new report claims that while this may be true, there will be one huge difference between the game and the series — and it may be what fans care about the most.

Lucy and the Ghoul will encounter a New Vegas set after the events of the game. Amazon Prime Video

When a player gets to the end of New Vegas, they have a number of choices surrounding the game’s climax, the Battle of the Hoover Dam. They can help the New California Republic, the governmental faction featured in Season 1; Caesar’s Legion, the fascist faction whose Roman Empire is the Roman Empire; the conniving casino boss Mr. House; or engage in the total anarchy of Yes Man.

But according to star Aaron Moten, the series won’t choose a clear winner. Firstly, the series is set after the events of the game, but a winner won’t even be agreed upon in the story’s history. “A conversation [showrunner] Geneva Robertson-Dworet and I have been having, was actually about how history is written in the wasteland by whoever writes it,” he told The Spill. “Different perspectives will have a different perspective on who won and who lost. We see it really early on that [Lucy and Ghoul] find out who believes themselves to be winning, and the Ghoul offering a different perspective.”

Robert House may have appeared in Fallout Season 1, but that doesn’t mean he’ll emerge as the winner of the Battle of Hoover Dam. Amazon Prime Video

This adds an interesting wrinkle to the story of New Vegas. Yes, players are told that their decisions affect the events, but that doesn’t mean they’ll go down in history. Maybe all the choices are meaningless in the long run, and the game itself is an unreliable narrator.

This quote proves that there doesn’t need to be one “true” ending — maybe every ending is just as true as every other one, but the difference lies in which perspective the story is being told from.

Fallout Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 17.