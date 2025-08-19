Fallout Season 2 Trailer Reveals Our First Look At An Iconic Villain

Fallout spelled out exactly what Season 2 would cover before it was even renewed. While the first season told a story merely inspired by the classic post-apocalyptic RPG, Season 2 would set about loosely adapting Fallout: New Vegas, the tale of a glitzy but dystopian version of the casino city run by the nefarious Mr. House.

Ahead of Season 2’s release in December, we now have our first look at how New Vegas will translate to live-action, and it’s shockingly accurate to the game itself. Check out the full teaser trailer below:

Set to “It’s All Over But the Crying,” a song from the in-game radio in Fallout 4, the trailer cuts straight to what fans want to see: Mr. House. The leader of New Vegas has already made a cameo in Fallout, in a flashback series showing the leaders of the biggest companies before the apocalypse. But this time, he’s been recast with Justin Theroux donning the sinister mustache.

But the trailer is also jam packed with other references, including glimpses of other New Vegas factions Caesar’s Legion and the Kings. But some of the Easter eggs are a bit more obscure, like the inclusion of Dinky the T-Rex, the roadside attraction found in the in-game town of Novac. In fact, Lucy is hiding in Dinky’s mouth in the trailer thumbnail. Finally, the trailer ends with the closest thing Fallout has to a real dinosaur: a deathclaw.

Rafi Silver played Mr. House in a cameo in Season 1, but Justin Theroux takes on the role in Season 2. Amazon Prime Video

It’s a relatively long and jam-packed teaser trailer, so it’s hard to imagine what else is left to include when we get an official trailer. But there are still some looming questions: what happened to Hank? Lucy’s dad is completely absent from this trailer. The series also added Macaulay Culkin in a recurring role of Season 2, but he too isn’t featured, suggesting his role is pivotal enough to be kept secret. Thankfully, there are only a few more months to wait to find out.

Fallout Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video December 17.