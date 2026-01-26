Fallout Season 2's Final Episodes Are Coming Sooner Than You Think

For a show that’s only two seasons old, Fallout has had a very confusing release schedule. While Season 1 hit Amazon Prime Video all at once, Season 2 moved to a week-by-week release. Its first episode premiered at 9:00 p.m. ET on a Tuesday, but every other episode was then moved to 3:00 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday. Now, as Season 2 winds down, things are changing again, but it’s for the best: American viewers will have easier access to the season finale.

Amazon Prime Video recently announced that Season 2 Episodes 7 and 8 will be released at prime time on Tuesday nights. This means Episode 7 will premiere on January 27 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT, while the finale will premiere at the same time on February 3.

Amazon’s announcement specifically credited “strong participation and interest” for the move, which is a good sign for the series. Fallout has already been renewed for Season 3, but fans are apparently eager to watch every new episode as soon as possible.

Ron Perlman has joined Fallout as a super mutant. Amazon Prime Video

The last time we left the series, the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) was impaled on a spike but rescued by a Super Mutant, who’s played by eternal Fallout narrator Ron Perlman. One of the franchise’s most enduring creatures has finally made it to the series, so these next two episodes could dictate what role they’ll play in this universe. Meanwhile, Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) has finally found her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), but he’s hatching a nefarious mind control scheme.

These last two episodes may only be getting a six-hour head start, but it’s a vote of confidence in the show as a major tentpole for Amazon Prime. When Fallout returns for Season 3, we wouldn’t be surprised to see every episode enjoy a prime-time release.

Fallout is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.