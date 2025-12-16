These days, it’s rare to encounter a TV show that doesn’t take a multi-year hiatus between seasons. The new normal introduced by the streaming era has forced fans to be patient, but Prime Video’s Fallout might be the best argument for a return to form. The series is just as big and expensive as other high-concept shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Andor, but its producers are working hard to keep the wait between seasons as short as possible. Season 2 will premiere about a year and a half after Season 1, which, by modern standards, is a rapid pace.

Funnily, though, that’s apparently not enough for Fallout’s producers. The new season just tweaked its release date, meaning we’ll get to return to the Wasteland even sooner than expected. Here’s everything you need to know about Fallout Season 2, from its new release date to the plot points you should remember.

The journey to New Vegas begins. Prime Video

What is the Fallout Season 2 release date?

While originally set to arrive on Wednesday, December 17, Prime Video has moved that release date up a day. The Fallout Season 2 premiere will now be available to stream on Tuesday, December 16. This will only affect the first episode of the season; every episode that follows will premiere on Wednesday, starting with Episode 2 on December 24, until the season finale on February 4.

What is the Fallout Season 2 release time?

Fallout Season 2 Episode 1 will premiere on Prime Video at 6:00 p.m. PT, which is 9:00 p.m. ET. After its season opener, Fallout will switch to a more traditional streaming schedule, and new episodes will become available to stream at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

Is there a trailer for Fallout Season 2?

Yes, there is. Check out the official trailer for Fallout’s new season below.

What is the plot of Fallout Season 2?

There are plenty of moving parts and plot points to remember for Fallout Season 2, but the thrust of the new season is this: after venturing out of Vault 33, the only home she’s ever known, to rescue her father, Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) discovers the painful truth about the Wasteland. Her dad Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) was one of a handful of corporate suits who, hundreds of years ago, orchestrated a nuclear conflict to rewrite the world order. Now Hank is headed for New Vegas, the place where the conflict began, to continue Vault-Tec’s crusade. Lucy teams up with the Ghoul — formerly a charismatic actor known as Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) — to track him down and stop him. Meanwhile, another conflict is brewing between the Wasteland’s factions, like the New California Republic, Caesar’s Legion, and the Brotherhood of Steel. All roads will inevitably lead to New Vegas, and to the kingpin who reigns supreme there, Mr. House (Justin Theroux).

Will there be a Fallout Season 3?

Yes, and it may not be long before it premieres on Prime, either. Just as Fallout Season 2 debuts a year after Season 1, executive producer Jonathan Nolan is aiming to keep the time between Seasons 2 and 3 as short as possible.

“With regards to production, we’re hoping to be shooting again next summer,” Nolan recently told IGN. That’s good for fans who hate a long wait for streaming shows; if all goes to plan, Fallout might just prove that even huge, blockbuster-esque shows can stick to a tight schedule.

Fallout Season 2 premieres December 16 on Prime Video.