Fallout became one of the greatest video game adaptations ever not because of how closely it stuck to the source material, but because of how much it strayed. Because Fallout is an open-world game, every player has a different experience of the story. Instead of trying to choose one path or somehow combine all the possibilities, the Fallout series established a brand-new mystery surrounding the established wasteland. There were some familiar names, like the New California Republic, but Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) was on a journey all her own.

While this was a recipe for success for Season 1, the very last shot of the finale teased something else entirely: a brand new location ripped straight from a beloved installment in the Fallout universe. Now, an executive producer has made a huge promise: we will see New Vegas in glorious TV form.

The New Vegas skyline seen at the end of Fallout Season 1. Prime Video

At the Game Awards, Fallout won the sole award TV shows were eligible for: Best Adaptation. Jonathan Nolan, an executive producer who also directed the first three episodes, accepted the award alongside star Ella Purnell. “I want to thank Fallout: New Vegas fans for not burning down my house,” he said in his speech. “You’ll be thankful you didn’t.”

Fallout: New Vegas is a beloved game in the Fallout series, and it was the subject of the huge cliffhanger at the end of Season 1, where we see Lucy’s evil father in Power Armor flying into the remains of the city. Now, we have confirmation this will be the subject of Season 2, and that fans will, at least in Nolan’s opinion, be happy with the result.

Mr. House, a character from New Vegas, also appeared in Season 1. Prime Video

As for why would New Vegas fans burn down his house in the first place, Fallout Season 1 made waves by messing with the established timeline of the original game, meaning the events of the show would canonically be set after the event of New Vegas. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem like a big obstacle for making a New Vegas tribute season.

The cliffhanger wasn’t the only tease of New Vegas being the basis for Season 2. Season 1 showed flashbacks of powerful CEOs meeting before the apocalypse, and one of the people featured is Robert House, the key antagonist from New Vegas. Variety confirmed Mr. House will return in Season 2, and now we know it won’t just be another cameo: this is a season entirely for fans of New Vegas, and the result will, at the very least, be better than arson-worthy.

Fallout Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.