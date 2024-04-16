Fallout created an immersive post-apocalyptic world that sucked in both hardcore game fans and viewers brand new to the franchise. The former could also pick up on plenty of references, from cans of Cram to a terrifying villain teased in the season finale. One particular Easter egg required a little work to reveal, but could hint at something much bigger than just another nod to the games.

In Episode 6’s cold open, we see a pre-apocalyptic Cooper Howard record a Vault-Tec commercial as a favor for his wife. At one point, he instructs the viewer at home to call 213-25-VAULT (that’s 213-258-2858, to save you the glance at your keypad) to schedule an appointment to purchase a spot in a vault.

Cooper Howard makes a Vault-Tec commercial. Amazon Prime Video

If you call the number, you only hear screaming, implying they recorded their voicemail exactly when the bombs dropped. But if you text the number, you get an intriguing response: “Thank you for texting Vault-Tec. The next available appointment is 33 weeks from now, please stand by!”

As soon as fans saw this, the obvious question was what “33” signified. It could just be a reference to Vault 33, Lucy MacLean’s home turf, but there’s an odd coincidence surrounding that number.

Could this Easter Egg be referring to more than just Lucy’s vault? Amazon Prime Video

Thirty-three weeks from April 10, the day Fallout premiered, is Wednesday, November 27, the day before Thanksgiving. It’s possible that a special event, announcement, or bonus episode is slated for November 27, and that it’s already being teased to fans who took their time to check out the phone number. Maybe it’s nothing, but the holiday timing is just too convenient for it to not feel deliberate.

There’s no telling what, if anything, will happen on November 27, but Fallout fans now have something to look forward to. Considering the show hasn’t yet been officially renewed, that’s a promising sign. Fans will have quite the wait, but you might as well circle the date on your calendars now.

Fallout is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.