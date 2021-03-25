Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 2 release date, start time, spoilers, and everything we know

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier got off to an epic start last week. The Disney+ series packed quite a lot into its premiere and offered up plenty of memorable moments along the way, from its opening action sequence to its twist ending. All in all, the premiere made a strong impression with Marvel fans, and its cliffhanger ending has made viewers (justifiably) anxious to see what happens next.

So, in the spirit of preparation, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2, including its premiere time, plot, and length.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 release date?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 premieres Friday, March 26th on Disney+. It will be followed by the release of its third episode a week later on Friday, April 2nd, with all following episodes debuting weekly on Fridays as well.

Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale is currently set to premiere on Friday, April 23rd.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 premiere time?

Anthony Mackie and Emily VanCamp in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 will become available to stream on Disney+ this Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2?

The runtime for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 has not been officially announced by Disney, but a recent Reddit leak suggests that the episode will run for a total of 50 minutes (end credits included). The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere ran for 50 minutes as well, and early word leading into the show’s debut hinted that each of its episodes would run somewhere between 50 minutes and 1 hour.

In other words, Marvel fans can likely expect to see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 stick close to the length established by the show’s premiere.

Where to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a Disney+ exclusive series. That means only paid Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream the Marvel show’s 6 episodes.

What is the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2?

Wyatt Russell and Gabrielle Byndloss in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel Studios

No official synopsis for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 has been released yet by Marvel or Disney. However, early leaks do hint that the episode will see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes finally reunite after being separated for the entirety of the premiere. While that story leak is still unconfirmed, don’t be surprised if that does turn out to be the case when Episode 2 drops this Friday.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 will also likely deal directly with some of the events from the show’s premiere — namely, the introduction of Wyatt Russell’s John Walker as the “new” Captain America.

Is there a Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 trailer?

Unfortunately, Marvel has not released a trailer specifically for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 yet. That’s not surprising, since Disney has mostly avoided releasing weekly trailers for its various Disney+ series up to this point, as has been the case with shows like WandaVision and The Mandalorian.

On the bright side: there’s still plenty of footage from some of the past Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailers that was not featured in the show’s premiere last week. Feel free to rewatch the trailer that’s included below while you wait for Episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to premiere this coming Friday.