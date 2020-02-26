The Expanse Season 4 was a slow burn that built up to a massive payoff. The Roci crew ventured to Ilus, one of the first colony worlds beyond the Ring Gate, to prevent the spread of the insidious Protomolecule. Not only did Holden get the chance to catch up with his old pal Joe Miller, Amos made a sexytimes ladyfriend! More importantly, we also saw the first indications of a dramatic power shift in the Sol system: Earth and Mars aren't the dominant forces they used to be, and the Belters are on the rise.

We know new episodes of The Expanse are coming to Amazon in the months ahead, and though there isn't an official release date yet, we have a pretty solid idea of what to expect. Here's everything we know about Season 5.

What is the release date for The Expanse Season 5?

Amazon hasn't yet revealed an official release date for new episodes of The Expanse. But based on what we already know, we can venture a few educated guesses about when Season 5 will drop.

Season 4 came to the online retailer's streaming platform on December 13, 2019. Filming for the season wrapped quite a while before that, in early February 2019. Similarly, filming for Season 5 wrapped in February 2020.

Shohreh Aghdashloo on set filming Season 4. Amazon

Sure, The Expanse involves a lot of post-production visual effects work. But we're willing to guess that could all be done in fewer than ten months, which could mean that we'll see the further adventures of the Roci crew well before the holiday season. Season 4 was a big hit for Amazon, so that's another incentive to get new episodes out sooner. We'd expect to know more about a release date – and possibly see a trailer – at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

There is one other significant complicating factor. The ninth book in the series, which doesn't yet have a title or release date, is set to come out sometime in 2020. Depending on if and when that happens, the next book could put the breaks on a fall release for Season 5 . We'd expect the new season and the new book to come out a couple months apart to maximize hype.

Is there a trailer for The Expanse Season 5?

Amazon hasn't released a trailer yet, and we don't expect to see one for a while. While you're waiting, you can enjoy this behind-the-scenes table read video from Dominique Tipper, who plays Naomi Nagata. (Notice who she's sitting next to? Yep, it's the actor playing Naomi's estranged son, Filip.)

Who's in the cast of The Expanse Season 5?

Most of your favorites will return for the next season, with the notable exception of David Strathairn, who played Klaes Ashford. The character met his untimely end in the Season 4 finale, but he had one hell of a good sendoff.

While Avasarala lost the Secretary-General race to Nancy Gao, we wouldn't rule out seeing foul-mouthed fan-favorite Shohreh Aghdashloo in Season 5. She's likely going to Luna with Bobbie to work on a secret project, if the Season 4 finale's any indication.

Keon Alexander, Jasai Chase Owens and Nadine Nicole have been bumped up to series regulars for Season 5. They play Marco Inaros, Filip Inaros, and Claire Mao respectively. So expect to see more of all of them this time around.

The Roci crew behind the scenes making Season 4. Amazon

Which of the Expanse books is Season 5 based on?

Unsurprisingly, the fifth season of the cult-favorite sci-fi TV will be based on the fifth book in author James S.A. Corey's nine-volume series. Actually, the Season 4 finale already dipped a toe into Nemesis Games, by gesturing toward Marco Inaros' shocking attempt to seize power by attacking Earth.

If you want spoilers about Nemesis Games, you can find them pretty easily online. We won't ruin it for you here if you haven't read them. Suffice to say, though, that book five is widely regarded as a bit of a game-changer for The Expanse. Back in 2015, io9 called it the "James S.A. Corey's Empire Strikes Back." So expect some big drama and stunning reveals.