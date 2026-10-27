The Elden Ring Movie Just Found A Streaming Home At Amazon — With A Catch

Between The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Minecraft Movie, and Resident Evil, the video game curse is long gone. Now, Hollywood studios are betting big on video game adaptations, with The Legend of Zelda and Helldivers among the next franchises to get the movie treatment.

But perhaps the most anticipated game adaptation is making record-breaking swings ahead of its release. Amazon has already struck a deal to help distribute it, but it’s a little complicated.

According to Deadline, Alex Garland’s upcoming Elden Ring movie is heading to the American Film Market to find distributors. The AFM is essentially a trade show where studios and distributors can purchase movie rights. Movies sold at AFM are usually mid-budget thrillers or genre experiments, rather than would-be blockbusters like Elden Ring. In fact, Elden Ring is the most expensive movie to ever look for a buyer at a film market.

Ben Whishaw and Kit Connor star in Elden Ring, which is now in post-production. FreelancePhotosNWales/LNP/Shutterstock

One streamer has already jumped on the opportunity. Amazon MGM Studios has purchased several international pay-1 streaming rights, which is industry speak for the right to add the movie to its streaming service after its initial theatrical and digital release. However, this deal only applies to certain foreign markets, so Americans can’t count on streaming Elden Ring on Prime Video just yet. Essentially, A24 is looking for partners to join it in gambling that the game’s following really is big enough to justify a large-scale fantasy epic, and Amazon is willing to throw some money on the table.

Elden Ring is based on the hit dark fantasy RPG made by FromSoftware, which continues to chug along since its release four years ago. It was made available on the Switch 2 this August, and Switch owners are discovering why the game scored multiple perfect ratings from reviewers. A24 will distribute the movie in the US, but there are still many deals to be made, from international theatrical distribution to physical media rights. These deals usually happen behind the scenes, but the fact that they’re considered newsworthy is a testament to what a big swing Elden Ring is taking — and the consequences if it fails to find an audience.

Elden Ring hits theaters on March 3, 2028.