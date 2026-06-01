For most of the time that the concept of video game film adaptations has existed, a widely beloved and successful game being turned into a movie would frequently translate to one of the worst releases ever. The original Super Mario Bros. Movie from 1993, The Rock’s ill-advised attempt at a live-action Doom adaptation, the Tekken film from 2010, up until the last five or 10 years, the scale of your achievement in gaming was inversely related to how well it would do at the box office. Of course, now that video games have become a mainstream pastime across the globe, we’re seeing more and more that they’re becoming a reliable box office draw.

In recent memory, one of the biggest winners of Hollywood’s video game gold rush is also one of the biggest video games of all-time: Minecraft. Since originally releasing back in 2011, the immersive sandbox has gone on to sell 350 million copies worldwide, not counting the spinoff games that have come since – and last year’s adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, was one of 2025’s biggest hits, grossing nearly $1 billion at the box office on a budget of $150 million. It was clear from the moment the film became a financial triumph that more Minecraft would be coming to the big screen, and a full year later, we now know exactly what the film’s sequel will be called.

What is The Minecraft Movie sequel called?

At this year’s Minecraft Live celebration, fans were treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes video from the production of the follow-up film, which is now officially titled A Minecraft Movie Squared. It’s a title that plays into the tongue-in-cheek nature of the series, and it speaks to what will probably be a serious expansion of the scale of the sequel in terms of how much it pulls from the source material.

Alongside an official title announcement, the clip gives fans a glimpse at the ensemble for the sequel, which includes many of the returning stars of the previous film as well as a few new additions. Naturally, Jack Black will be returning as Steve, alongside Jason Momoa’s wannabe-cool burnout video game champion Garrett and Danielle Brooks as real estate agent and mobile petting zoo owner Dawn. However, joining them this time around is Kirsten Dunst as Alex (the second default skin to be introduced in the original game after Steve), as well as Matt Berry in an undisclosed role (which many fans of the game believe to be Herobrine, a character who has never officially appeared in-game and is instead a Creepypasta-adjacent urban legend).

The chemistry between Brooks, Black, and Momoa is one of the best parts of the first movie and hopefully they get up to even more mining and crafting together in the sequel. Warner Bros. Pictures

It was unexpected when the first film blew the doors off the box office last year, but A Minecraft Movie Squared is already a highly anticipated follow-up and further proof that Hollywood now sees video games as fertile ground for franchise storytelling. If this year’s big video game sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is any indication, the second Minecraft movie will be another massive success for studios, audiences, and gamers, and we only have to wait another year for it to arrive.

A Minecraft Movie Squared releases in theaters on July 23rd, 2027. The Minecraft Movie currently streams on HBO Max.