The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ringing in the new year with Echo, a gritty revenge story focused on brawler Maya Lopez, who Clint Barton met in Hawkeye. It looks like the MCU’s darkest series yet, and it introduces fans to Marvel’s new Spotlight label, which emphasizes standalone superhero stories.

Echo switches up many of Marvel’s usual practices, so it’s worth studying up on what to expect before the show premieres.

What is the Echo Release Date?

Echo premieres January 9 on Disney+, but this isn’t a weekly appointment like Loki or Ahsoka. Instead, all episodes will be available at once, much like a new Netflix series. So if you’re sensitive to spoilers, you’ll need to block out some time on your calendar.

What time does Echo premiere?

Like other recent Disney+ series, Echo has a release time of 6:00 p.m. PST, or 9:00 p.m. EST. You may want to first double-check your Disney+ parental control settings, because Echo is rated TV-MA. If you’ve never looked at those settings, it might not appear automatically.

You can also catch the series on Hulu, a first for the MCU.

Echo follows Maya Lopez as she seeks revenge against Kingpin. Marvel Studios

What is the plot of Echo?

Echo focuses on Maya Lopez as a revenge mission takes her back to her hometown. There, she must face the people and legacy she left behind while defending herself from Kingpin, finally avenging her father, and maybe even taking down Kingpin’s empire.

As Marvel’s first Spotlight project, the stakes here are “street level,” so Echo won’t have any real impact on the broader MCU. That also means Echo is self-contained, so you don’t have to binge any other Marvel shows first to understand this one.

Is there a trailer for Echo?

Echo’s trailer came out in November 2023, and drew attention for its gritty action. Check it out for a sneak peek at the show’s fight scenes.

How many episodes does Echo have?

Echo is the shortest Marvel Cinematic Universe series so far, with only five episodes. But with all of them dropping at once, fans will have plenty to keep them busy.

Will there be an Echo Season 2?

There’s no precedent for a series like Echo. Its future likely depends on how the story ends, and how fans respond to its release. With only two Disney+ Marvel series — Loki and What If...? — nabbing a Season 2 renewal so far, the odds are stacked against it. Anything is possible, but don’t get your hopes up either.

All episodes of Echo premiere on January 9 at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST on Disney+ and Hulu.