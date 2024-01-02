Echo Clip Reveals Daredevil's Most Controversial Change Has Been Fixed

Years after Daredevil was unceremoniously canceled by Netflix, the series has become a surprising guiding light for Marvel television. After appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Matt Murdock has gone from estranged hero to MCU role model, and his influence doesn’t stop there. With his own Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, on the way, Murdock is set to retake center stage.

Murdock is also going to appear in Echo, a series that’s garnered multiple comparisons to Netflix’s Daredevil given its use of Kingpin as a villain and its stylish TV-MA brutality. Now, a new clip has aired showing Matt fighting Maya Lopez in a surprising outfit.

Marvel fans were treated to a surprise sneak peek at Echo after a New Year’s Day Liverpool and Newcastle soccer match, which included an extended clip of Daredevil fighting Echo in a warehouse setting perfect for an acrobatic combat scene. Notably, Murdock is wearing his classic red suit in the scene, not the red-and-gold number from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Daredevil donned a gold-tinged suit in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios

In Episode 8 of She-Hulk, Matt Murdock introduces himself to Jennifer Walters while wearing his new suit, prompting her to reply, “It is very daring to use ketchup and mustard as your color scheme.” The condiment suit was expected to become Daredevil’s go-to look for his future Disney+ appearances, so why switch back to the classic red suit after only one use?

Maybe the ridicule got to Murdock (or Marvel), and the new look was retired. Maybe Echo is set before She-Hulk, so we’re seeing him before he loosened up a little. All we know about Echo’s place in the MCU timeline is that it’s set after Hawkeye, but the events of She-Hulk also occurred after Hawkeye. Echo could easily come between the two, and even introduce the condiment suit in the process.

What seems most likely is that Echo is going for a far more serious tone than She-Hulk, a tone likely to be emulated by Daredevil: Born Again. Murdock may be reborn, but it’s looking likely he’ll appear in the same old costume. That’s a fitting decision for a hero looking to bring Marvel TV back to its glory days, but it’s still good to know he’s got the condiment suit in his closet if he needs it.

Echo premieres January 9 on Disney+.