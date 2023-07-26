The Biggest Sci-fi Movie of 2023 is in Serious Trouble

The Dune saga just can’t catch a break.

Two years after a global pandemic curtailed a box office break for Dune: Part One, its sequel is facing another potential setback. Dune: Part Two is currently slated for a November 2023 release, but distributors at Legendary and Warner Bros. may push the film back to Spring 2024.

Such a move would be in response to “union battles,” according to Variety. The writers’ and actors’ guilds are currently on strike against studios and streamers; until a deal has been reached, Hollywood’s most anticipated projects could face unprecedented delays. This includes the films that have been completed and slated for release, as studios rely on their stars to promote these films.

Warner Bros. is clearly counting on big names like Zendaya to promote Dune: Part Two. Warner Bros.

Neither Warner nor Legendary have confirmed their intentions to adjust any future releases, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they did. The WGA-SAG strike is one of the most contentious in history, and studios haven’t shown any signs of budging on the unions’ demands. That means this strike could last through the end of the year, and effectively cripple the studios’ holiday schedule. For Warners Bros. alone, that includes huge tentpoles like Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple.

If WB’s Blue Beetle suffers at the box office in August, then the studio may decide to push its other 2023 releases into 2024. Dune would be the first affected by this shift, and it could pose a devastating blow to the fans who’ve been awaiting this sequel for years. This could be exactly what WB is counting on, however: the longer the strike continues, the more public opinion may sour towards the actors and writers striking.

A theatrical exodus wouldn’t just hurt SAG and WGA, though: there’s also the struggling theater industry to think about. Audiences are gradually returning to the movies, thanks to Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Barbie, and Oppenheimer, but theaters are counting on a robust fall schedule to keep the momentum going. Dune is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and it could set the tone for the fall season.

Florence Pugh is just one of the stars joining Dune: Part Two. Warner Bros.

But does WB actually need talent to promote Dune? There’s a chance that this project might stand pretty well on its own. Dune: Part One might not have earned the blockbuster acclaim that WB expected, but it was still one of the highest grossing films in 2021 — a real feat, since the COVID-19 pandemic was still posing serious obstacles to the industry. This could be an opportunity for studios to let their big brand properties speak for themselves. No one’s keen to experiment with a hundred million-dollar hopeful, I’m sure — but short of reaching a deal with SAG and WGA, studios are running out of options, fast.

Either way, there’s a lot of pressure resting on Dune. Whether WB holds fast to its original release date or succumbs to its own pride, it’ll demonstrate just how important artists actually are in the grand scheme.