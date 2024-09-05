After almost a decade, Stranger Things is finally coming to an end. The Netflix original series cemented the streamer as a major streaming player, but in recent years it’s faced criticism for its sluggish production schedule. The series launched eight years ago but only has four seasons to show for it, and with the fifth and final season not slated for release until next year, the cast who started production as tweens will be well into their twenties.

But while all the media focus has been on the inevitable march of time, Stranger Things’ creators and showrunners, the Duffer Brothers, will need a new project after finally moving on from the supernatural events of smalltown Hawkins. Just where will they move to next? The answer is surprisingly obvious, and kind of hilarious.

Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer are following Stranger Things with an eerily similar series. Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Deadline, the Duffers are set to produce a new Netflix supernatural mystery called The Boroughs. The series, starring Bill Pullman, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Alfred Molina, and other older stars, follows a ragtag group of retirement community residents as they band together to save the world from an “otherworldly threat.”

Unlike Stranger Things, the Duffers won’t be showrunning, only producing, while Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the team behind The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, will take charge. Naturally, however, the duo is aware of the similarities between The Boroughs and Stranger Things.

The Hawkins kids are going to be replaced with some modern-day retirees. Netflix

“While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching,” the Duffer Brothers said when the show was first announced.

With Stranger Things ending, it’s clear Netflix wants to put a fresh spin on its winning supernatural themes at a time when the entire streaming ecosystem is struggling. It’s a fun premise for a sci-fi show, but with so much riding on it for Netflix, let’s hope the Duffers prove themselves to be more than a one-trick pony. Let’s also hope there isn’t a long wait for every season of The Boroughs. We may not have to worry about the cast suddenly growing up between seasons but, well, time comes for us all.

Stranger Things Season 5 premieres in 2025.