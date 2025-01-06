Usually, the guarantee of a long-running sci-fi franchise is an ever-expanding network of spinoffs. Star Wars started as a movie franchise that has recently started conquering the TV sphere, while Star Trek began as a cult series that spun off into many generations of TV shows and big-screen feature films. Even Dune, a movie that only came out a few years ago, launched the TV spinoff Dune: Prophecy.

But not every sci-fi franchise has this luck. In fact, the oldest sci-fi series ever, Doctor Who, has never really had an acclaimed spinoff. However, that may just change with its latest effort, even if it is a ways away.

The cast of The War Between the Land and the Sea. BBC Studios

In conversation with Doctor Who Magazine (via Radio Times), Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies provided an update on The War Between the Land and the Sea, the spinoff he announced at San Diego Comic-Con. The miniseries stars recurring Doctor Who actors Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient, and Ruth Madeley as their UNIT staff characters, and also introduces Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey as new characters. Considering the five-part series focuses on a war between humans and classic Doctor Who villain the Sea Devils, it’s possible the latter two will be playing the aquatic terrors.

“It’s my job to hype, but the hype for that show is still way, way off — it’s far from transmission,” he said. “Here, right now, in the cool, dry downloads of a distant gaze, I can tell you... that’s one of the greatest shoots of my life and one of the greatest shows of my entire career. You can doubt me and cry hype... and get left behind. Oh my God, it’s good!”

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies announced The War Between The Land and the Sea at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Albert L. Ortega/Shutterstock

So while there may be a long way to go until we see this miniseries on our screens, it certainly sounds worth the wait. Doctor Who has undergone a reboot just recently, so this series could finally open the door for a “Whoniverse.” Who knows, Doctor Who may soon stand toe-to-toe with Star Wars and Star Trek in terms of vast storytelling.

The War Between the Land and the Sea is the latest in a long line of live-action Doctor Who spinoffs. First there was K9, the series based on the Doctor’s spunky companion Sarah Jane Smith and her robot dog K9, but only the pilot was aired in 1981. Next came Torchwood, starring John Barrowman, but that was canceled after a handful of seasons. Sarah Jane came back in 2007 with children’s series The Sarah Jane Adventures, but that was cut short by star Elisabeth Sladen’s death in 2011. Finally, there was yet another young-adult series, Class, but that was canceled after only one season.

Since this upcoming series is only a one-off, there’s no possibility of an undue cancellation. But does it have the legs to pave the road for more spinoffs? It looks like Davies in confident, so maybe Doctor Who fans can be hopeful, too.

Doctor Who is now streaming on Disney+.