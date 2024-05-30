Doctor Who has recently dipped its toe into the experimental. Thanks to Ncuti Gatwa’s filming obligations for Sex Education, he wasn’t available to shoot the amount of Doctor-driven episodes fans expected. So with Episode 4 of the newly renamed “Season 1,” “73 Yards,” Ruby Sunday has to save the world from an evil prime minister and reset the timeline all by herself.

But that’s not where the experimentation stops. In Episode 5, “Dot and Bubble,” it appears that both the Doctor and Ruby Sunday will appear far less than the comically-named main character of the episode, Lindy Pepper-Bean. Here’s everything you need to know about the new episode, from when you can watch it to what you can expect.

When is the Doctor Who Episode 5 Release Date?

Doctor Who Season 1 (or Season 14 if you’re a stickler) Episode 5 will premiere on Disney+ on May 31, 2024. A Friday release for a Disney+ series is unusual, as banner series like this usually premiere on Wednesdays or Tuesday nights, but Doctor Who is an unusual show.

“Dot and Bubble” features a pastel-colored immersive social media site. Disney+

When is the Doctor Who Episode 5 Release Time?

The newly-named Season 1 episodes premiere at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST. While Disney+ is no stranger to a prime-time release — the Star Wars series The Acolyte premieres at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST only a handful of days later — this specific timing is something unique to this show, a consequence of timing the release for midnight U.K. time.

How Many Episodes are Left in Doctor Who Season 1?

“Dot and Bubble” is the fifth episode of this eight-episode season of Doctor Who, meaning there are only three episodes left. But because the finale is a two-part adventure, there’s only one standalone episode — the Regency-set “Rogue” — left in the season.

Is there a Trailer for Doctor Who Episode 5?

Yes! You can catch a sneak peek of the new episode below, which follows young woman Lindy Pepper-Bean as she tries to investigate a deadly threat in a technologically dependent world.

What’s the Plot of Doctor Who Episode 5?

“Dot and Bubble” is just as much a social satire as it is a sci-fi adventure. The official synopsis reads: “The world of Finetime, a colony on an alien planet, seems happy and harmonious — but an awful terror is preying on the citizens. Lindy Pepper Bean (Callie Cooke) must contend with an out-of-control dangerous situation.” Even though Ruby and the Doctor may not feature in it much, that’s classic Doctor Who.

