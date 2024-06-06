It may seem unbelievable, but we’re already near the end of the first season of Doctor Who in years. Despite a season numbering reset, a new Doctor, and a new streaming home, returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has helped make these episodes feel like classic Doctor Who stories. But before we get to the thrilling two-part finale — and a conclusion to that mysterious recurring cameo — there’s one more adventure left, and it looks awfully familiar.

When is the Doctor Who Episode 6 Release Date?

Doctor Who Season 1 (or Season 14 if you’re a stickler) Episode 6, “Rogue,” will premiere on Disney+ on June 7, 2024. Sci-fi fans will be especially spoiled by Disney+ over the next few weeks, as new episodes of the Star Wars series The Acolyte premiere on Wednesdays and Doctor Who premieres on Fridays.

Jonathan Groff plays a roguish stranger in the aptly named “Rogue.” Disney+

When is the Doctor Who Episode 6 Release Time?

Episodes of the newly named Season 1 premiere at 4:00 p.m. PST/7:00 p.m. EST. While The Acolyte and other high-profile shows drop their episodes in the primetime slot of 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST, you can catch Doctor Who a little earlier, as it’s timed to release at midnight in the United Kingdom.

How Many Episodes are Left in Doctor Who Season 1?

“Rogue” is the sixth episode of this eight-episode Doctor Who season, which means there’s only the massive two-part finale, which starts with the episode “The Legend of Ruby Sunday.” This season is considerably shorter than previous Doctor Who seasons, which have had around 13 episodes, but the stories so far have proven that this reboot is no filler.

Is there a Trailer for Doctor Who Episode 6?

Yes! You can catch a sneak peek of the new episode below, which follows the Doctor and Ruby as they encounter a classic Regency ball with something sinister lurking beneath all the waistcoats and corsets.

What’s the Plot of Doctor Who Episode 6?

Disney+ describes the episode's plot as “The Doctor and Ruby land in 1813, where guests at a duchess's party are being murdered and a mysterious bounty hunter called Rogue is about to change the Doctor's life forever.” The episode guest stars Indira Varma as the duchess and Jonathan Groff as Rogue. Susan Twist’s mysterious character will presumably feature somewhere in the episode as well, in preparation for the epic finale.

