Doctor Who has embraced its new streaming home, Disney+, and returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has already helped the venerable sci-fi franchise produce two excellent episodes: the goofy adventure “Space Babies” and the ‘60s-set musical spectacular “The Devil’s Chord.”

But now that the big two-episode premiere is giving way to weekly episode releases, will the 60-year-old series be able to keep up its newfound momentum? Thanks to an old friend, the answer might be yes.

What is the Doctor Who Episode 3 Release Date?

Doctor Who Season 1 Episode 3, “Boom,” will premiere on Disney+ on May 17, 2024, though technically it’s neither Season 1 nor Episode 3. This is Season 14 of modern Doctor Who, but the numbers have been reset for its move to Disney+. And while it’s the third episode of Season 1/14, Disney+ counts the recent Christmas special, “The Church at Ruby Road,” as Episode 1, making “Boom” Episode 4 instead. Thankfully, there’s nothing confusing about May 17.

What is the Doctor Who Episode 3 Release Time?

In an unusual move for Disney+, Season 1’s episodes will premiere at 4:00 p.m. PST/7:00 p.m. EST. Disney usually posts new releases at either midnight or 6:00 p.m. PST, but Doctor Who has a unique schedule to ensure a midnight release in the UK. While British viewers will have to either stay up late or catch the show first thing in the morning, North American viewers can see the episode early and still have most of their evening left.

In “Boom,” streaming on May 17, The Doctor and Ruby have to defuse a bomb. Disney+

How Many Episodes are in Doctor Who Season 1?

“Boom” is the third of eight episodes in Season 1, and the first of only two not written by showrunner Russell T. Davies. Instead, it’s penned by his successor, Steven Moffat, who also wrote some of the series’ most acclaimed one-off episodes, like “Blink” and “The Girl in the Fireplace.”

Is there a Trailer for Doctor Who Episode 3?

Yes! You can catch a sneak peek of the new episode below, which finds The Doctor trapped in place on a strange new planet while Ruby helps him defuse a bomb.

What Happens in Doctor Who Episode 3?

“Boom” follows The Doctor and Ruby as they travel to the wartorn planet of Kastarion 3. There, The Doctor triggers a landmine and Ruby must help him defuse it amid a conflict that infiltrates even the mud they walk on. It sounds stressful and tense, but you shouldn’t expect anything less from Doctor Who — especially Steven Moffat.

Doctor Who Episode 3 premieres on Disney+ on May 17, 2024.