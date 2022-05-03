The internet was already littered with Doctor Strange 2 spoilers — then the premiere happened.

With Multiverse of Madness just a few days away, it’s almost impossible to avoid leaks. Here’s what you need to know to make it to the release date without getting spoiled — or find those leaks if you just can’t wait.

Doctor Strange 2 spoilers: How to avoid the leaks

In a word, stay offline. Opening up Twitter or checking Reddit today is basically a huge risk if you’re not a fan of spoilers. Both platforms are full of “stealthy” screenshots from the premiere, cameo-spoiling red carpet photos (who thought it was a good idea to invite them?), and scene-by-scene descriptions of the plot.

Twitter is particularly dangerous at the moment, but honestly, you should probably just stay off social media in general if you can. Facebook is probably dangerous too, and you might as well avoid Instagram as well. Why not just treat it like a social media break? Your mental health will thank you later.

How to find Doctor Strange 2 leaks online

Conversely, if you love spoilers and want to know what’s coming in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you’re in luck. Just opening up Twitter and searching for “Doctor Strange” should spoil the movie in seconds.

You could also try searching through a few Marvel-focused subreddits and find what you’re looking for pretty fast.

Then again, like we said, you’ve made it this far, why not just wait a few more days and enjoy the movie as Marvel intended.