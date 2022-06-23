Marvel packed a lot of Easter eggs and comic book references into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many of which were caught by fans in the weeks leading up to the film’s release and the days immediately following its debut. But now that the film is available to stream on Disney+, viewers are getting the chance to discover the few Easter eggs in Multiverse of Madness that they might have missed in theaters.

This includes a subtle visual detail that appears early on in the film’s first act and foreshadows Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) heel turn in a truly interesting and unexpected way.

The Eye of Gargantos

In the first act of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) face off with Gargantos, a giant octopus-like creature, on the streets of New York City. The scene ends with Strange impaling Gargantos’ massive eye with a broken street pole before using that same pole to rip Gargantos’ eye (optic nerve included) out of its body.

Gargantos makes a lasting impression in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

It’s a delightfully gruesome end for a memorably gross monster, and according to Multiverse of Madness producer Richie Palmer, the film’s production team pulled from an interesting source when they were coming up with the design for Gargantos. In specific, Palmer recently revealed that the film’s crew members decided to use a scan of Elizabeth Olsen’s eyes to create Gargantos’ giant sole eyeball.

The Easter egg is apparently meant to visually foreshadow Wanda’s role as the surprise villain of Multiverse of Madness.

Foreshadowing Wanda’s turn

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

It would, of course, be surprising if any Marvel fan had actually caught this Easter egg in Multiverse of Madness. Not only is it a totally unexpected decision for the film’s creative team to make, but Gargantos’ eye is also a different color than Olsen’s. That detail makes actually spotting the similarities between Wanda’s eyes and Garantos’ fairly difficult.

That said, this is an undeniably ingenious idea. Indeed, while it seems practically impossible that anyone could have noticed it without some information from the film’s creative team, the Easter egg itself is still a pretty great sign that Marvel is starting to think outside of the box a bit more when it comes to creating its CGI characters and visually foreshadowing certain plot twists.

Gargantos never stood much of a chance against Doctor Strange and Wong. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — While Marvel fans will likely continue to debate the various strengths and weaknesses of Multiverse of Madness, there’s no denying that the Doctor Strange sequel is one of the most visually interesting films Marvel Studios has ever made. This subtle Gargantos detail is, therefore, just further proof of how much fun the film’s creative team members clearly had when they were coming up with the look of the characters and worlds seen in Multiverse of Madness.