Doctor Strange 2 toy leak may confirm a surprising No Way Home crossover

There may be more truth to one of the wildest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors than we think. The highly anticipated film is expected to feature appearances from several unexpected comic book characters, as well as some variants of pre-existing Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes. That includes a version of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) known as Defender Strange, and a variant of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) from What If…? Season 1.

But those might not be the only familiar MCU characters who show up in new ways in Multiverse of Madness. Some new information about one of the film’s tie-in toys suggests it could feature appearances from two important Marvel figures.

The Leak — A recent Instagram post from @tandnbricks revealed a 2,708 piece LEGO set of Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, which is rumored to be released in either May or June. BrickFanatics reports that the set is additionally rumored to include minifigures of Wanda Maximoff, Baron Mordo, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and three versions of Doctor Strange.

The inclusion of Iron Man and Spider-Man in that lineup is unexpected, but their presence in the toy’s packaging may back up two ongoing rumors about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Studios

Avenging Variants — It’s long been rumored that a variant of Iron Man will appear in Multiverse of Madness. There’s even talk that the variant will be played by Tom Cruise, although there’s little evidence to support that particular rumor. But regardless of who plays the character, this leak suggests that the Doctor Strange sequel may indeed feature an appearance from a variant of Tony Stark.

Additionally, rumors have been circulating that Multiverse of Madness may feature an appearance from a live-action version of Spider-Man. Specifically, it’s been rumored that Tobey Maguire will once again reprise his role as Spider-Man in Multiverse of Madness, which would mark a reunion between him and director Sam Raimi.

That rumor comes courtesy of The DisInsider Show, which accurately reported last year that Multiverse of Madness will feature a Captain Carter cameo. Now this toy leak suggests that, at the very least, one Spider-Man variant will appear in this year’s Doctor Strange sequel. Whether it’s a version of the character played by Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, or Andrew Garfield is still unclear.

Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in 2004’s Spider-Man 2. Sony Pictures

The Inverse Analysis — Marvel fans won’t actually know for certain if Iron Man and Spider-Man are in Multiverse of Madness until the film hits theaters this May. That said, if Spider-Man: No Way Home proved anything, it’s that Marvel Studios is willing to bring alternate, live-action versions of its own characters into the MCU.

Multiverse of Madness promises to continue that trend, with three variants of Doctor Strange already confirmed to appear. There’s no reason to believe the Doctor Strange sequel won’t bring in alternate versions of other MCU heroes as well, including Iron Man and Spider-Man.